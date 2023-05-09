Queen Camilla has the sweetest reaction after spotting her grandchildren at coronation concert: VIDEO

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a rapturous welcome as they made their way to their seats at the coronation concert.

But over all the applause and cheers, the proud grandmother was still able to identify some very special voices in the crowd.

Seated just in front of the royal box were members of Camilla’s family, including her granddaughters, Lola and Eliza.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they arrived for the concert

A touching clip capturing Charles and Camilla’s arrival shows the two girls shouting out, “Grandma, grandma,” in a bid to capture her attention.

The Queen quickly spots the girls, and waves and beams as she points them out to Prince William. Watch the sweet interaction here...

Queen Camilla’s delight as she spots grandchildren in the crowd

Camilla is a doting mother and grandmother – so much so, she paid tribute to her family with the design of her coronation dress.

The regal white coat dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield, and featured a number of touching personal details, including embroidered pictures of Camilla’s beloved dogs, Bluebell and Beth, and the names of her children and grandchildren.

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress was embroidered with her two dogs and the names of her family members

Camilla is a very proud grandmother of five. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, has Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus. All three boys both acted as Pages of Honour at the coronation.

They also later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside their grandmother after the ceremony.

© Gareth Cattermole Gus Lopes sported a cast at the coronation

Gus proved especially easy to spot on the day. Prior to the coronation, he broke his arm and his cast was visible at times during the service. Thankfully, he was positioned to the right of Camilla’s robes, so only needed to use his left arm to help carry it.

Camilla’s grandchildren all have a close bond with the King.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Gus Lopes with his cousin, Freddy Parker Bowles

"When we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter," the Queen shared a few years ago. "And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic. They sit spellbound. They love it."

Touchingly, Camilla's ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles, was also among the guests in Westminster Abbey's congregation for the coronation, as were her proud children Tom and Laura.

© PHIL NOBLE Andrew Parker Bowles attended Charles and Camilla's coronation

Royal watchers will be aware that Gus and Louis’s sister Eliza was given the honour of being a bridesmaid at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011. She was seen being picked up by her step-grandfather, then-Prince Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the huge crowds.

Eliza Lopes was a bridesmaid at William and Kate's wedding

Of course, a great deal has changed since then with Camilla revealing in a 2022 interview with Vogue: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

She also spoke about her regular communications with her grandchildren. "It’s very nice getting a text," she said. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."