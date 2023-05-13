Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are adorable inside Kensington Palace home in regal new video

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appeared in a new video celebrating King Charles III's coronation weekend last week.

The young royals were captured inside their Kensington Palace home ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, for a compilation video by filmmaker Will Warr, who also shot a film of Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate exit Kensington Palace with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The video was shared by Kate and William on their social media channels on Saturday and was immediately loved by royal fans. "Oh my! Thank you so much for this. A wonderful video!" replied one. A second said: "This is stunning."

In the video, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are gazing out of a window in their coronation outfits. Charlotte is wearing a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen that was stitched with silk embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, signifying the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Her beautiful ivory dress was elevated with a glittering Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece crafted in silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork. Her brunette tresses were styled in soft curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style beneath her glittering accessory.

Meanwhile, Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner which consisted of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishments to the collar, cuffs, and fronts. The leg garment was black complete with a Garter Blue stripe.

© Getty Princess Charlotte held hands with her younger brother, Prince Louis inside the coronation ceremony

While their big brother Prince George acted as one of the King's Pages of Honour during the coronation, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also played a key role in the ceremony, and sweetly held hands as they took part in a procession entering Westminster Abbey.

The video also features members of the royal family, including Kate, William and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the joint coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore a fine pearl bracelet at the coronation

There are also moments of King Charles meeting members of the public and highlights from the coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May, which featured performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That.

The family's return to Apartment 1A, Kensington Palace comes after they relocated to Windsor to be closer to Charlotte, Louis, and George's new school, Lambrook.

© Getty The royal family enjoying a sweet moment on the balcony

Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is significantly smaller in comparison to Kensington Palace, which underwent significant renovations prior to the family moving in. However, William and Kate have kept their London home as their official residence and their working base, which will continue to house their office staff. Apartment 1A features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

See below for more photos of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation...

© Getty Princess Charlotte was a doting big sister to Prince Louis

© Getty Prince Louis looked adorable

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales

© Getty Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the coronation ceremony

© REX Princess Charlotte led the way for Prince Louis during the ceremony

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.