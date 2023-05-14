King Charles makes a low-key appearance for first outing since his coronation

His Majesty stepped out in Sandringham for a solo visit without his wife, Queen Camilla

BestKing Charles III has been seen for the first time since his coronation weekend. The newly-crowned monarch took a low-key visit to Sandringham, Norfolk, driving himself to a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

In new photographs taken of the King behind the wheel as he drove into Sandringham, His Majesty appeared in good spirits as he smiled and waved to crowds from the window of the driving seat.

Outside the church, he warmly greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams before the service. Looking immaculate, King Charles wore a grey plaid suit and crisp white shirt fastened with a playful zebra-print tie.

The 74-year-old monarch's zany accessory isn't the first time he has been seen wearing an eclectic print tie, having stepped out on a number of occasions donning a series of silk ties adorned with charming animal motifs.

In February this year, King Charles chose to wear a £180 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from designer brand Hermès. The pink accessory was emblazoned with several grey-blue owls and a handful of monochrome cats peppered throughout the print.

And back in January, the royal stepped out in Castle Rising beside his wife, Queen Camilla, wearing a sweet pink tie decorated with a herd of candy-blue dinosaurs.

It's been a momentous week for the royal family, most of whom had key roles across the coronation weekend. While the official celebrations may be over, the memories of the three-day royal jamboree live on.

From Saturday's momentous ceremony in Westminster Abbey to Sunday's star-studded coronation concert and Monday’s Big Help Out, the weekend was full of pageantry.

Official portraits were released of King Charles and Queen Camilla following the coronation

In a special written message accompanying official portraits released following the coronation, King Charles and Camilla thanked the public for their support over the course of the weekend. It read:

"As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony after their coronation

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

© Getty King Charles waving to crowds as he travels in the Gold State Coach

"To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

© Getty Prince George and the rest of the pageboys behind Kind Charles

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth."

© Getty King Charles III during his coronation service

