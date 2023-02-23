King Charles wears designer tie with the sweetest print - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

King Charles has become rather playful with his sartorial choices since becoming monarch, having stepped out on a number of occasions donning a series of silk ties adorned with charming animal motifs.

On Wednesday, the 74-year-old royal debuted another in his collection to receive Baerbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag during an audience at Buckingham Palace. Looking suave in a tailored blue suit and striped shirt, the King's outfit was nothing out of the ordinary - until we spotted his endearing printed tie, that is.

King Charles met with Baerbel Bas at Buckingham Palace

King Charles chose to wear a £180 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from designer brand Hermès. The pink accessory was emblazoned with several grey-blue owls and a handful of monochrome cats peppered throughout the print.

The monarch's tie was emblazoned with a playful animal print

It's not clear whether the royal hoped to be symbolic with his choice of accessory, or if he's simply developed a penchant for playful printed ties since stepping up into Queen Elizabeth II's role. Take a look at more times King Charles was an unexpected style icon in the clip below...

It's not the first time King Charles has been seen rocking an eccentric tie. The monarch stepped out in Castle Rising near Sandringham earlier this year with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, greeting royal onlookers before attending a church service.

The thrifty King opted to wear an oversized wool coat that has been in his archive for over four decades, complete with neat lapels and slick tailoring. Adding to his vintage ensemble, the royal added a sweet pink tie decorated with a herd of candy blue dinosaurs, which almost went unnoticed in light of his immaculate appearance.

It was the first time the King had debuted the sweet accessory, and we can't help but think the prehistoric print was chosen by his grandchildren.

The royal stepped out in Sandringham with a dinosaur-print tie

Prince George is known to love all things prehistoric, after being inspired by his exchange with David Attenborough. "He was brilliant with the children when he met them," Prince William told the BBC at the time.

"He brought out his fossil collection and showed the children that, which, I think, George at the time absolutely adored - he's got loads of dinosaur fossils."

