King Charles and Queen Camilla release four historic official photos from coronation

The newly crowned His Majesty The King and Her Majesty Queen Camilla feature in four new portraits

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released four historic official photos as the coronation weekend comes to a close.

Taken on Saturday 6 May by royal photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace, the resplendent images show His Majesty The King and Her Majesty Queen Camilla in full regalia alongside senior members of the royal family. The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra are all pictured in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace alongside the monarch.

WATCH: King Charles' coronation in 60 seconds

The King has been captured in his full regalia including the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate while seated on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

His Majesty is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII.

Camilla has been pictured alongside the King, as well as in a special solo portrait. She is wearing Queen Mary’s Crown, with embroidered Robe of Estate’s beautiful train spread in front of her as she poses in The Green Drawing Room.

King Charles III is pictured in full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palac

In a special written message accompanying the images, King Charles and Camilla thanked the public for their support over the course of the weekend. He issued "our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion."

MORE: King Charles' coronation – key details you may have missed

The monarch added: "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

The King also paid tribute to the "countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

Who took King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation photos?

The four images were taken by Hugo Burnard, a renowned British photographer based in London who has worked closely with King Charles and Queen Camilla for years.

Mr. Burnard became a professional photographer aged 27 and worked for Tatler for over 20 years photographing countless big names.

Queen Camilla is pictured in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace

He famously took the wedding photographs of the then Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles at Windsor Castle in 2005.

In 2011, he also took the official wedding photographs of Prince William and Princess Kate at Buckingham Palace.

Which members of the royal family feature in King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation photos?

The fourth image in the majestic series sees His Majesty and Her Majesty pictured with members of the working royal family.

These are (from left to right) the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, the King, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured with working members of the royal family in the fourth official portrait

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are seen offering support to the late Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra.

The group image also marks the first time royal fans have seen Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen dress in all its glory.

DISCOVER: Coronation concert best photos: Princess Charlotte curtsies, King Charles dances and more

The Duke of York, who stepped down from being a working royal after his controversial Newsnight documentary, is missing from the group shot.

Prince Harry is also not pictured seeing as he is no longer a working royal. The Duke of Sussex headed back to California shortly after the coronation ceremony on Saturday to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.