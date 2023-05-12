The King's Coronation: Was it a success? Have your say!

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at a Westminster Abbey ceremony on 6 May

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a joint coronation ceremony that was attended by 2,300 guests and watched by an average of 18.8 million viewers across 11 channels and services.

The ceremony featured a spectacular amount of pomp and ceremony, from all of the historical regalia to the bespoke gowns made for the Queen, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte.

Thousands of royal fans flocked to the streets of London to witness the King and Queen as they travelled from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession, complete with a military procession on parade.

Despite the rain, the day ended with a magnificent flypast as working members of the royal family gathered on the balcony to witness the Red Arrows.

Celebrations continued over the weekend with the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, attending Big Lunch street parties and volunteering in support of the Big Help Out on Bank Holiday Monday.

As ever, the youngest members of the royal family stole some of the show, with Prince Louis carrying out his first ever official engagement with his parents and older siblings.

The star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle was also another highlight with the royals showcasing their dance moves to Lionel Richie's All Night Long.

