Duchess of Edinburgh 'deeply saddened' by death of woman hit by royal motorcade

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh has said she is "deeply saddened" by the death of a pensioner, who was hit by a police motorcycle as they escorted the royal through London two weeks ago.

Helen Holland, 81, from Birchanger, Essex was struck by the motorbike on 10 May at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in west London, where she remained in a critical condition for two weeks.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

HELLO! understands that Sophie will be in touch privately with Ms Holland's family.

Ms Holland's family told the BBC that she fought "for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today".

Announcing her death, her son, Martin Holland, said his mother had died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries".

BBC News At Ten newsreader Clive Myrie previously said the family is "calling for a thorough investigation".

The force said the Directorate of Professional Standards, which investigates officers' conduct, has been informed as is routine.

