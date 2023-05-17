WATCH: Lady Louise Windsor makes Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex so proud at latest outing

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were the epitome of proud parents as Lady Louise Windsor took part in the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the weekend.

The 19-year-old was involved in the coaching marathon in the arena and was once again back at the reins as she took part in the Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, looked elegant in a navy Stella McCartney coat and a matching fedora for the second day of the show.

Prince Edward and Sophie watched the action from the stands and were spotted beaming as their daughter's group was introduced over the tannoy. See the sweet moment in the video below…

WATCH: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie beam with pride as Lady Louise Windsor rides on carriage

For her solo carriage drive on day four, Lady Louise sported camel tones, wearing a ME + EM jacket with a fedora-style hat.

The teenager has followed in her late grandmother, the Queen, and late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps with her love of equestrian sports. She was taught to ride at an early age and took up carriage driving like her grandfather, Prince Philip.

© Getty Lady Louise paid tribute to late grandfather Prince Philip with her poignant brooch choice

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh proudly watch their daughter Lady Louise at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Duke played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

© Getty Lady Louise also rocked a horse print scarf

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor takes part in the 'Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society'

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired back in 2021, Lady Louise spoke about following in the Duke's footsteps with her love of carriage driving.

Lady Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

© Getty Lady Louise is currently studying at the University of St Andrews

Back in 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

Lady Louise recalled fond memories with her grandfather, adding: "When we would go carriage driving, first of all he'd take me on a different route every day and I did not how he'd manage to do that but he would also tell me all sorts of anecdotes about absolutely anything and everything. He's honestly one of the most interesting people I've ever met."

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the King's coronation with Lady Louise and the Earl of Wessex

© Getty Lady Louise wore a Suzannah London dress

She inherited Prince Philip's driving ponies and carriage following his death in April 2021, and last year, drove one of his carriages in front of the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Lady Louise was among the royals to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. She donned a pretty floral print Suzannah London dress for the historic occasion, and also joined her parents at a pre-coronation party at Oswald's private members club in Mayfair.

