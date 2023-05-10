Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie spark major reaction from royal fans in latest photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Edinburghs at Buckingham Palace garden party

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh mingled with guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday – and Kate and Sophie's latest photo has got royal fans talking.

The royal ladies looked beautiful in blue dresses for the occasion, with Kate re-wearing an Elie Saab ensemble, while Sophie opted for a ruffled Suzannah London number.

Kensington Palace shared a sweet snap of the pair as they greeted guests and a lot of fans are sharing the same thoughts about their outfits.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales coordinated in blue

"I love Sophie twinning with Catherine, it's my favorite thing," one commented. Love Kate and Sophie matching," another added.

A third said: "Loving the coordinated blue outfits & double wide smiles."

The Princess of Wales teamed her look with a floral Philip Treacy hat, metallic accessories and a pair of Kiki McDonough topaz hooped earrings.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore her lace dress with a wide-brimmed floral Jane Taylor hat, nude accessories and gold bangles.

© Getty Sophie looked stunning in a blue ruffled midi dress with a floral hat

© Getty Princess Kate accessorised with hooped earrings

The Waleses and Edinburghs were also joined at the garden party by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. See the royals arriving in the clip below...

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales surprise guests at palace garden party

The royals were joined by 8,000 guests in the palace gardens, who enjoyed cups of tea, sandwiches and slices of cake.

It comes just days after the King and Queen celebrated their joint coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The senior working royals joined the carriage procession as a newly crowned Charles and Camilla travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

© Getty Working members of the royal family appeared on the balcony

After arriving at the palace, the King and Queen, dressed in their robes, took the royal salute in the gardens.

The couple then appeared on the balcony with working members of the royal family to wave to the crowds as they watched a spectacular flypast.

© Buckingham Palace & Hugo Burnand King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured with working members of the royal family in an official portrait

The fun continued over the weekend with royals including William and Kate, Edward and Sophie, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attending events to celebrate the Big Lunch and the Big Help Out.

The royals also enjoyed the star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night, where William paid a touching tribute to his father, and Sophie was spotted showing off her sultry dance moves to Lionel Richie's All Night Long.

© Getty Lady Louise, Sophie and the Earl of Wessex at the coronation concert

Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the concert

Monday also saw Prince Louis carry out his first official engagement, as the Wales family volunteered with the Scouts in Slough.

Eager to try everything from shovelling sand to painting a planter base and wheeling a barrow, the five-year-old royal ended the day splashed with paint but got his reward – a marshmallow-and-chocolate biscuit sandwich.

