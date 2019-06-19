Woman left seriously injured after being hit by Prince William and Kate Middleton's motorbike The accident happened in Richmond, London on Monday

A woman in her eighties has been left seriously injured after being involved in an accident with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's convoy. The royals were on their way to Windsor to attend the Order of the Garter service when a marked police motorbike in their convoy collided with Irene Mayor, 83, on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south-west London. The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

Kensington Palace revealed: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon. Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery." It is understood that William and Kate have sent flowers, and have asked to visit Irene if she is up to it.

The Duke and Duchess were on their way to Windsor to attend the Order of the Garter service

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances of the collision which involved a motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command. An IOPC spokesman said: "The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

"In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC. Our staff attended the scene of the incident and after careful consideration, we have launched an independent investigation. The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness. Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident."

William and Kate attended Ascot on Tuesday

The Sun reports that Mrs Mayor was thrown into the air after being hit by the motorbike, and landed awkwardly. She was taken to hospital by ambulance with a broken pelvis and other injuries. Her condition remains serious but stable. The police officer on motorbike had reportedly been clearing the traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit the elderly woman.

Her daughter Fiona told the paper: "She's got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment." A member of William and Kate's staff visited Fiona on Tuesday.

