Mike Tindall poses in budgy smugglers for hilarious update

Mike Tindall had quite the update for fans on Friday when he was spotted posing for a candid photo in nothing but a pair of budgie smugglers.

The former rugby star was captured alongside his fellow podcast pals, James Haskell, who was also rocking a pair of the statement swimwear, and Alex Payne who was dressed as a sailor. Mike didn't hesitate and re-shared the photo to his Instagram Stories.

Mike shared the photo on Instagram

The hilarious garb was donned by The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby trio to advertise their upcoming stint on board a GBR cruise ship where they are bringing 4,000 rugby fans to create the ultimate "fan zone" in the middle of the sea. As well as the photo, Mike also shared a hilarious clip of all three of them on the ship for a Titanic-inspired video.

Captioning the clip were the words: "The GBR Cruise is departing soon. That’s right. Me, Hask & Payno will be setting sail with @infinitysportstravel for two of the biggest weekends of Rugby World Cup action. From live shows and watch parties, to Q&As and DJ Sets - it’s going to be an EPIC time in the heart of Marseille. Head to www.infinitysportstravel.com/gbr to book today.#rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup."

Mike Tindall braves a January dip in budgie smugglers

The hilarious video showed Mike and James imitating a number of iconic scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster, including the one where Jack - or in this case Mike - paints Rose, who was willingly played by James.

It's safe to say that this isn't Mike's first time rocking a budgie smuggler. In January, he was spotted taking a quick dunk into a lake to raise awareness for Doddie Aid.

Mike has even launched his own line of budgie smugglers after his stint in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, when he rocked a pair in front of the nation. One of his masterpieces in the line - which was created in aid of Cure Parkisons - reads "Nibble my nuts," after he revealed whilst Down Under that his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, caught a glimpse of his boxers which read were emblazoned with the same phrase.

Mike told the story on I'm a Celebrity

Retelling the story to his fellow campmates. Mike said: "I love a suit but my problem with them is that I over-exaggerate when I dance," explained the 44-year-old. "I end up ripping lots of trousers and stuff.

"Zara had like a 30th birthday – it was a disco, 70s-themed one and I was dancing with a pair of flares on, it was the full outfit and was quite tight because nothing ever fits over a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing and I did a **** drop in front of Anne – ripped my trousers straight in front of her.

"It also just happened that the boxers I had on had ‘Nibble my nuts’ written on them. And, as I've turned round, Anne's gone: 'I'd really rather not, Mike'.