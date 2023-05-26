Mike Tindall poses in budgy smugglers for hilarious update

Mike Tindall had quite the update for fans on Friday when he was spotted posing for a candid photo in nothing but a pair of budgie smugglers.
The former rugby star was captured alongside his fellow podcast pals, James Haskell, who was also rocking a pair of the statement swimwear, and Alex Payne who was dressed as a sailor. Mike didn't hesitate and re-shared the photo to his Instagram Stories.
The hilarious garb was donned by The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby trio to advertise their upcoming stint on board a GBR cruise ship where they are bringing 4,000 rugby fans to create the ultimate "fan zone" in the middle of the sea. As well as the photo, Mike also shared a hilarious clip of all three of them on the ship for a Titanic-inspired video.
Captioning the clip were the words: "The GBR Cruise is departing soon. That’s right. Me, Hask & Payno will be setting sail with @infinitysportstravel for two of the biggest weekends of Rugby World Cup action. From live shows and watch parties, to Q&As and DJ Sets - it’s going to be an EPIC time in the heart of Marseille. Head to www.infinitysportstravel.com/gbr to book today.#rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup."
The hilarious video showed Mike and James imitating a number of iconic scenes from the Hollywood blockbuster, including the one where Jack - or in this case Mike - paints Rose, who was willingly played by James.
It's safe to say that this isn't Mike's first time rocking a budgie smuggler. In January, he was spotted taking a quick dunk into a lake to raise awareness for Doddie Aid.
Mike has even launched his own line of budgie smugglers after his stint in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, when he rocked a pair in front of the nation. One of his masterpieces in the line - which was created in aid of Cure Parkisons - reads "Nibble my nuts," after he revealed whilst Down Under that his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, caught a glimpse of his boxers which read were emblazoned with the same phrase.
Retelling the story to his fellow campmates. Mike said: "I love a suit but my problem with them is that I over-exaggerate when I dance," explained the 44-year-old. "I end up ripping lots of trousers and stuff.
"Zara had like a 30th birthday – it was a disco, 70s-themed one and I was dancing with a pair of flares on, it was the full outfit and was quite tight because nothing ever fits over a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing and I did a **** drop in front of Anne – ripped my trousers straight in front of her.
"It also just happened that the boxers I had on had ‘Nibble my nuts’ written on them. And, as I've turned round, Anne's gone: 'I'd really rather not, Mike'.