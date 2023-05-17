Mike Tindall shares personal photos from the coronation

The rugby star attended with his wife, Zara Tindall, and other royals

Mike Tindall has been a part of the royal family for over a decade and is often seen accompanying his wife Zara to big events.

The couple were unsurprisingly front and centre at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and on Wednesday, the retired rugby player took to Instagram to reflect on an eventful few days, taking in the coronation and coronation concert, and sharing some behind-the-scenes photos in a fast-moving montage.

The images included one of Mike beaming as he posed in a morning suit on the day of the coronation, with his wife's light blue hat atop his head.

The doting dad also posted a picture featuring himself, Zara and Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, smiling outside Westminster Abbey. In another snapshot, Mike and Zara smiled in a selfie from the coronation concert, where the mum-of three stunned in a bold green blazer.

Mike wowed fans with his behind-the-scenes snippets

There were some non-coronation video clips and photos too, including a shot of Zara miming playing golf and a photo with his friends and podcast co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell.

© Getty Mike and Zara looked so smart at the coronation

The star's caption read: "It's been an unbelievable 10 days!!! #coronation #jamierobertstestimonial #tindallgolf #ibiza time to sleep!! @jamiehuwroberts @goodbadrugby @tindallgolf @stereophonicsofficial @thelondonessentials."

© Getty The royals arriving at the coronation on 6 May

"Brilliant," commented one of his followers, while others posted fire and heart emojis and added: "Looks like great fun that," and: "You're the best!!"

As well as the coronation, Mike and Zara celebrated the success of Mike's charity event, the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2023.

© Getty The couple at the coronation concert

On Friday, the dad-of-three shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes photo of himself and his wife in a sweet embrace at the event. Mike could be seen wrapping his arms around his wife at The Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield.

Posting the photo on his personal Instagram account, Mike captioned it: "Thanks to everyone for an amazing day yesterday. All celebs, players, sponsors and charities/foundations made it a truly magical day. Please follow and support @cureparkinsons and @hambofoundation if you can."

The couple have had a lot to celebrate

Many were quick to praise Mike and Zara in the comments. "How I admire this couple... you are incredible!" wrote one. "They are the best royal couple," added another. Meanwhile a third replied: "The most beautiful pic."

© Getty The Tindalls with other royals at Easter

Throughout the day, Mike and Zara were joined by a number of family members and close friends, including Autumn Phillips, Peter's ex-wife. Dressed in a blue zip-up hooded top, black leggings and Skechers trainers, Autumn beamed as she posed for snaps with Zara and close friends Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham.

Her appearance comes after Autumn missed the King and Queen's coronation celebrations last weekend. Canadian-born Autumn and her former husband finalised their divorce in 2021, after announcing their separation two years prior.

© Getty Zara's cousins Prince William and Princess Kate at King Charles III's coronation

She has remained in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, who both had great fun at the coronation concert, which they attended alongside their dad and his partner, Lindsay Wallace.

Before the event started, Lindsay could be seen sweetly taking a photo of the proud dad with his arm around Savannah.

© Getty Lindsay took a snapshot of Savannah and Peter

