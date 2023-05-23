Mike Tindall reveals coronation frustration after sitting behind Prince Harry

Mike Tindall was among the honoured guests invited to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on 6 May.

The former England rugby captain was joined by wife Zara Tindall for the Westminster Abbey service.

And while Mike felt hugely privileged to have a place inside, he has shared one frustration regarding the seating plan.

© WPA Pool Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall arrive for the coronation behind her brother, Peter Phillips

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with co-host James Haskell, Mike opened up about the big day.

Mike and Zara – the King’s niece – were sat in the fourth row in the Abbey, behind Prince Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Watch Harry interacting with cousin Zara at the ceremony...

Prince Harry's interaction with cousin Zara Tindall caught on camera

He told James, “You're in the hottest spot, but it's happening all around the corner where you can't see! You do have a front row seat, but... “

He then admitted: “It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating”, revealing that they had watched much of the ceremony on a TV screen placed on one of the Abbey’s pillars.

© WPA Pool Mike and Zara were seated in the fourth row

It comes after Mike shares some personal snapshots from the coronation with his fans on Instagram.

He posted some behind-the-scenes photos in a fast-moving montage, including one image showing Mike beaming as he posed in a morning suit on the day of the coronation, with his wife's light blue hat atop his head.

The doting dad also posted a picture showing him, his wife Zara and Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, smiling outside Westminster Abbey.

On the eve of the coronation, Mike and Zara headed out for a date night – and had a few too many drinks!

The 44-year-old made the hilarious revelation live on Good Morning Britain, whilst promoting his annual charity golf day.

During the segment, Mike discussed how he and Zara joined other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, for a rare night away from the children.

Zara and Mike Tindall greet the crowd at the coronation concert

Mike and Zara then continued the night out and headed to The Arts Club, a prestige private members club next door to The Ritz. Mike said: "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So, it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So, I definitely don't regret that."

© Photo: Getty Images The couple enjoyed a date night on the eve of the coronation

When asked if they were worried about the historical event the following day, Mike answered: "Never worry about what's tomorrow. Enjoy the moment and then you can deal with the next day later!"

Journalist Kate Garraway also mentioned Mike's show-stealing dance moves during the coronation concert, where he was spotted waving his flag and dancing away alongside his wife.

Mike replied: "As Hitch said: 'You need to stay in the safe zone,' and my flag waving [was that]!"

© Photo: Getty Images Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

The sportsman's moves certainly went down well with fans who took to social media on the evening of the concert to share their thoughts on his dancing.

One fan tweeted: "Wouldn't you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" whilst another said: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life." A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."