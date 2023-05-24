Mike Tindall makes hilarious confession about King Charles's coronation concert

Mike Tindall has shared a rare insight into the King's coronation concert which took place on 7 May.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, the former rugby union player shed light on the spectacular music extravaganza, dishing on everything from his incredible dance moves to the King's perfect poise.

© Getty The duo danced up a storm

"You can't not hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance," he said. "The worst thing was, with everything else, where you're going, 'Yeah I'll get up and dance to this,' and I was like 'Is the King not going to stand up?' because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that]."

Musing on his energetic dance moves, he added: "I broke my flag; I was that enthusiastic. I did think at one point going, 'I really want to dance right now, and if I get up and sort of get into a slut drop, rip my trousers off… and we knew that Kermit was coming at some point, and I was like 'Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'… I enjoyed myself."

© Getty Zara and Mike wed in 2011

He went on to say: "It was phenomenal. It was an incredible weekend, and I thought the King was on point to a T and I think you could see how much he was concentrating and the emotion that was going into everything."

Mike attended the coronation with his wife, Zara Tindall. The couple looked so dapper as they arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic day.

© Getty Mike and Zara looked lovely in blue

Zara looked ethereal in her baby blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a beautiful matching floral hat. The luxurious piece was teamed with co-ordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and poignantly, Zara also added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look.

The 'diamond ribbon and tassel brooch' was adorably a wedding present to the Princess Royal from her brother King Charles, so it carries extra significance.

© Getty The couple were joined by senior members of the royal family

Mike, meanwhile, looked suave in a classic trouser suit and a powder blue tie to match his wife's stunning outfit.

Following the coronation, Mike was quick to share a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos, including a hilarious picture of himself wearing his wife's hat.

© Getty The King's coronation took place in Westminster Abbey

In his caption, he penned: "It's been an unbelievable 10 days!!! #coronation #jamierobertstestimonial #tidallgolf #ibiza time to sleep!!"

WATCH: Mike Tindall jokes about wearing Zara's hats again

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "I was waiting for the fascinator shot from the coronation weekend!!" while a second chimed in: "You and Zara are brilliant role models. You both GET it and your children are a credit to you. Love watching 'how it should be done'".

A third remarked: "Watching you was my favorite part of the coronation concert. Looked like you were having so much fun!" and a fourth sweetly added: "The Royal Party Animals. Thanks for keeping our nation entertained."

