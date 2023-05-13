Mike Tindall sparks fan reaction with loved-up photo alongside wife Zara

Mike and Zara Tindall shared a tender moment on Friday. Pictured in a sweet embrace, Mike could be seen wrapping his arms around his wife at The Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield. On hand for his charity event – the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2023 – the couple couldn't have looked happier as they marked the occasion.

Posting the photo on his personal Instagram account, Mike captioned it: "Thanks to everyone for an amazing day yesterday. All celebs, players, sponsors and charities/foundations made it a truly magical day. Please follow and support @cureparkinsons and @hambofoundation if you can."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to praise Mike and Zara in the comments. "How I admire this couple... you are incredible!" wrote one. "They are the best royal couple," added another. Meanwhile a third replied: "The most Beautiful pic."

Throughout the day, Mike and Zara were joined by a number of family members and close friends, including Autumn Phillips. Dressed in a blue zip-up hooded top, black leggings and Skechers trainers, Autumn beamed as she posed for snaps with Zara and close friends, Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham.

© David Hartley Autumn Phillips joined Zara Tindall, Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham at the event

Her appearance comes after Autumn missed the King and Queen's coronation celebrations last weekend. Canadian-born Autumn and her former husband, Peter Phillips, finalised their divorce in 2021, after announcing their separation two years prior. She has remained living in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11.

© David Hartley Autumn showed her support for her former brother-in-law's charity event

Other celebrities spotted at Mike's charity golf event included Harry Redknapp, Dame Denise Lewis and Ronan Keating.

© David Hartley Mike was also joined by good friend Ronan Keating

Just hours before the charity event, Mike opened up about last weekend's attendance at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Good Morning Britain. Asked about partying with his wife Zara just hours before the big occasion, he said: "It was quite nice to have a little date night. You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together.

"So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat and it was it was quite nice. So I definitely don't regret that."

How did Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall meet?

Since meeting in 2003, the couple has been inseparable. They'd crossed paths at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, and immediately hit off.

© Getty Mike and Zara met in 2003 and immediately hit it off

As for their first date, Mike told his I'm A Celebrity campmates in 2022 that they "Just went out for lunch locally. And [it] ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall's love story

By 2004, the besotted couple had become "official" and Mike was formally introduced to Zara's mother, Princess Anne. Mike popped the question in December 2010 after five years of dating. Speaking to HELLO! In 2009, the rugby player teased: "I don't think it is about whether we will get married but when."

© Getty The royal couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Mike and Zara Tindall with their daughters Mia and Lena

Zara and Mike went on to hold their wedding reception at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Following their wedding, they have since welcomed three children together – Mia, Lena and Lucas.

