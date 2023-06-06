Prince Harry arrives at court after Monday's no-show

The Duke of Sussex is appearing in court due to taking legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry, 38, skipped court on Monday, leaving his barrister David Sherborne to explain why he was absent, but on Tuesday the royal arrived ready to give evidence.

He was pictured arriving at the London High Court in the morning, ahead of the next proceedings in the trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

Prince Harry was pictured outside court

The Duke of Sussex was pictured getting out of a black Range Rover at 9.36am and there was a notable police presence for safety. He was wearing a smart black and tie for his important appearance.

© James Whatling Prince Harry looked pensive ahead of the trial

The royal looked serious as he left the car but he did put on a smile as he approached the building.

© Getty Images The Prince gave a small side ahead of his appearance in the dock

He did not answer any reporter questions as he made his way inside the building for standard security checks.

His barrister David Sherborne arrived ahead of the Duke and was pictured.

© Getty Images Barrister David Sherborne is representing Prince Harry

What is Prince Harry's court case about?

Prince Harry has made claims regarding the newspaper group using illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories over a 10-year period.

© Getty Prince Harry made three appearances at the High Courtearlier in the year

Earlier this year he joined friend Elton John and other public figures in a lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Sunday Mail.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his bombshell memoir "Spare", Harry talked about his continued determination to hold the press accountable. He said: "They want to hold us and the rich and powerful to account and they want to police society – then who’s policing them?"

© Getty Harry wants paid-for security when in the UK

The royal took a blow last month when a High Court ruling over his security didn't go in his favour. The duke wanted to refute the fact he should pay privately for his security when in the UK, despite stepping down as a working royal, but a judge ruled that he could not dispute the decision. His team could still appeal the ruling at this stage.

Will Prince Harry see his family while he is in the UK?

It has not been revealed where the Prince will stay during his UK visit and if he will have the chance to reunite with any members of the royal family. It is very unlikely he will see his father King Charles as he has just commenced a private stay at his home in Romania. But, there could be a chance for him to meet the latest addition to the royal family, Princess Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest, who was born on 30 May.

© Getty King Charles is currently out of the country

Have other royals ever appeared in court?

Yes, Princess Anne had to appear in court back in 2002, when she pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet dog Dotty, an English Bull Terrier, bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Princess Anne has appeared in court before

The Princess Royal was fined £500 for the attack and ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £148 in costs while Dotty was ordered to undergo training to prevent anything like that happening again.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana was once gearing up to appear in court in a case against former gym owner Bryce Taylor, who took unlawful photos of Diana working out and they were later published by the Mirror Group Newspapers. In the end the case was settled, and the Princess of Wales didn't have to go to court.

Also, back in 1870, Prince Harry’s great-great-great grandfather the Prince of Wales – later King Edward VII - appeared in the witness box in court in a divorce case to refute Lady Harriet Mordaunt's claims of an affair.

