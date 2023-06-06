Prince Harry to have a special family meet up during UK visit?

The Duke of Sussex is currently in London for a court case against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry is due in court on Tuesday to give evidence as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, after a no-show on Monday, and while he's here in the UK, there could be a chance for a special family meeting.

The Duke of Sussex's cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed her newborn son Ernest into the world on 30 May, and so it seems Harry's trip is perfectly timed for him to meet the new arrival to the family.

While many new mums don't like visitors in the first week or so, we know Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a very close bond and she has gone over to the US to visit him and his family on multiple occasions.

If this does happen, it will be completely private and not documented online as Prince Harry rarely shares personal photographs.

It is thought that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not joined the Duke on his overseas trip and therefore they will miss this chance to meet baby Ernest.

Eugenie chose to announce her son's arrival on Instagram on Monday, sharing two photos of the newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August, who is two, gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

© Instagram It is believed Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are in the US still

The proud mum captioned the photos: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Photo: Instagram August kisses mum's baby bump

The pair revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump.

Where will Princess Eugenie be raising her two sons?

At present, the royal is living at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, however the quaint two-bedroom residence is quite small, so she could be looking to upsize soon.

Eugenie lives at Ivy Cottage

The family also split their time between the UK and Portugal due to Jack's work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson live in Windsor

The golden coastline certainly is a stunning place for the children to grow up, but then there are family ties in the UK including Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who live at Royal Lodge in Windsor and Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice who lives with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna between London and the Cotswolds.

