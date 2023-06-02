Prince William stuns with surprise book deal announcement

Prince William has been linked to a surprise book deal announcement as the Prince of Wales will provide the foreword for a new children's book about his groundbreaking initiative, The Earthshot Prize.

The book, titled The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions to Repair Our Planet, is being written by Colin Butfield and Jonnie Hughes, and is expected to be published on 12 October 2023. The book will also include contributions from Sir David Attenborough, actor Shailene Woodley and Christiana Figueres, the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The aim of the publication is to inspire the "next generation of innovators of climate solutions" and is being touted as the "ultimate handbook for young people looking for practical solutions to help repair the planet".

Speaking about the book, its authors said: "The task of repairing our planet isn't an easy one, and it will most certainly take a generation's worth of time to achieve. But we can motivate this special generation – one with so many young changemakers already out there doing important work and making real change.

© Getty William met with some of the winners of last year's Earthshot Prize last month

"But we need more, and it is vital that we do everything we can to empower the next generation on their journey. We created this handbook to give young people the tools they need to make real, impactful change to our planet. We hope the book will encourage young dreamers to be stubborn optimists, with resilient, positive attitudes and the conviction that the changes they make will, ultimately, improve the world for everyone."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Earthshot Prize had partnered with YouTube "to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world".

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate seen here attending the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace

The Earthshot Prize was founded by the Prince and The Royal Foundation in 2020 to find solutions to "repair" the planet. The YouTube channel will share mini-documentaries, Q&As and YouTube Shorts to help the Prize reach younger and more international audiences.

It comes just weeks after William confirmed the destination for the third Annual Awards ceremony. The Earthshot Prize will take place in Singapore on 7 November.

In a statement, the Prince said: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

© Getty William's Earthshot Prize announced a partnership with YouTube earlier in the week

As is tradition, the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize 2023 will be awarded £1million in prize money to further boost their environmental solutions. The glitzy ceremony is set to feature a variety of impressive performances from world-renowned musicians and artists.

For the first time this year, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a week-long series of events dubbed Earthshot Week. These events will be aimed at mobilising and scaling innovative solutions to protect and repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centred on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot Prize solutions. The Earthshot Prize finalists are set to be unveiled in the autumn.

The inaugural awards took place in London, while last year's event saw William and Kate travel to Boston. The Princess wowed on the apt green carpet in an off-the-shoulder lime green Solace London dress, rented from HURR.



