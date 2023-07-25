Prince Albert's illegitimate daughter shows up in surprising place

Prince Albert's eldest daughter is Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, but as she was born out of his relationship with Tamara Rotolo back in the 1990s and before he married, she is considered illegitimate and not in line to the Monaco throne.

As such, she has set her own path in life, which has seen her becoming an actress, with her most notable role coming in the third series of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a professional actress, Jazmin is a member of SAG-AFTRA and when the labour force went on strike earlier in the month, she has joined her follow actors and entertainment professionals on the picket lines.

© Instagram Jazmin has been joining the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes

The 31-year-old has shared several clips of herself on marches in Los Angeles, posting clips from the first six days of the action, even taking her adorable pet pooch, Frankie Bleu, along with her on the fourth day.

On one of the days, she posted: "I'm all about HOT Girl Summer but we creative beauties had to pivot to HOT Picket Summer!!!! THE WORKERS UNITED WILL NEVER BE DIVIDED!!!!!! Shoutout to @hilaryduff that made it in this speech! Let's all give a voice to those who need it!"

© Gerald Matzka Jazmin has become a successful actress

The star's action has been supported by fans, with some commenting: "I hope you all together will win this battle!!" and a second adding: "Persistence is the paths of victory!" and a third sharing: "Nice job kids keep up the good work, just watched Fran Drescher she's [flame emoji]."

Although Jazmin has no claim to the throne of Monaco, she is still incredibly close to her father, with Albert only confirming he fathered her when she was 14, as he wanted to protect her privacy. The young actress has visited her father for milestone birthdays and has also made regular appearances at the Princess Grace Awards, which is named after her grandmother, Grace Kelly.

© David M. Benett Jazmin and Albert have a close relationship

The SAG-AFTRA strikes have now been running for over a week after a press conference where Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland expressed the board's disappointment over the AMPTP's "reluctance" to meet their demands, and encouraged union members to "hold their labour."

The union represents professionals from across the showbusiness world including actors, journalists, dancers and singers and while the strikes continue members can't perform principal on or off camera work or promote new projects, leading to the stars of Oppenheimer leaving their premiere halfway through.

WATCH: Cast of Oppenheimer walk out of UK premiere ahead of actors’ strike announcement

Much of the impasse is rooted on the actors' wishes for improved compensation and benefits, particularly concerning their residuals coming from streaming services, which they claim have not kept up with the stratospheric rise of Netflix, Max, Hulu, Prime Video, et al; as well as better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness.

Plenty of notable actors have been seen on the picket lines including Kevin Bacon, Sarah Silverman, Jeremy Allen White and Allison Janney. Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, was even seen out on the picket lines alongside girlfriend Erin Darke and their newborn son.