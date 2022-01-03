Prince Albert of Monaco's four children pose together in never-before-seen picture Another picture showed father and daughter together

Prince Albert of Monaco's eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, has shared an incredibly rare family picture featuring herself alongside the royal's three other children, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

MORE: Prince Albert of Monaco's son Alexandre celebrates 18th birthday with Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

The 29-year-old, who is Albert's daughter, born out of wedlock with estate agent Tamara Rotolo, posted a look back at her 2021. The fun video collage, which she shared on her Instagram, featured photos of herself on board private jets, in Paris, London and New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi shares first picture alongside her three other siblings

There were two surprising pictures that stood out, however, one that featured her three half-siblings, and another of her and her father Prince Albert posing together in front of a private jet.

READ: Princess Charlene of Monaco and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attend Monaco F1 Grand Prix

RELATED: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attends lavish gala with her father Prince Albert of Monaco

"Oh, the places you'll go. Shining on through to 2022. A year in review. Happy anew to You," she wrote alongside it.

Jazmin posing with her father Prince Albert

Fans loved the look at her year, which seemed packed with adventures despite the pandemic.

"You are so joyous and inspirational @jazmingrimaldi I really appreciate how open you are. You have such amazing energy!" a fan commented, whilst another added: "Wow you sure were busy in 2021."

A third compared her to Prince Albert's mother, Grace Kelly. "Like her grandma Grace Kelly in one photo," they wrote.

Jazmin was first catapulted into the spotlight at the age of 16 when Prince Albert officially recognised her as his daughter. He had previously said he wanted to wait until she was an adult to protect her.

Another snap showed the 29-year-old alongside Nicole Kidman

Albert confirmed he was the biological father of Alexandre, whose mother is Nicole Coste - a former Air France flight attendant from Togo - in May 2005, just before he was enthroned as Prince of Monaco.

Following the birth of Princess Charlene and Albert's twins, Jazmin opened up about her father's new family.

"I can't wait to be a sister to them and watch them grow up," Jazmin told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "They have these beautiful, big blue eyes – and they are both already so well behaved!"

Talking about meeting her dad at the age of 11 for the first time, she added: "I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," she said. "Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."