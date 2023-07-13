SAG-AFTRA strike: why actors are ditching the red carpet and Hollywood is shutting down

In its history, there is little Hollywood hasn't seen – from a slap at the Oscars, rebellious nepo babies, scandalous divorces, and more – but it has been over 60 years since Hollywood last saw both their actors and writers on strike at the same time.

In May, the Writers Guild of America went on strike after six weeks of contentious negotiations for a new contract, when their previous contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired.

Since then, production on television and film has largely shut down, with late night shows (with the exception of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live) being the first to go dark.

Now, after negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) – which represents 160,000 television and movie actors – and Hollywood studios, who are represented by the AMPTP, fell through Wednesday, actors will most likely be joining the picket line, resulting in Hollywood's biggest shutdown since 1960.

Fran Drescher, of The Nanny fame and the president of SAG-AFTRA, confirmed that the union would be heading to a vote early on Thursday, July 13 on whether they would strike or not, results of which will be announced shortly after the meeting.

Though the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are not particularly connected, their arguments do fall under the same umbrella of better pay.

© Getty Many actors have already joined the picket line in support of the WGA strike

Much of the impasse is rooted on the actors' wishes for improved compensation and benefits, particularly concerning their residuals coming from streaming services, which they claim have not kept up with the stratospheric rise of Netflix, Max, Hulu, Prime Video, et al; as well as better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness.

Negotiations first began on June 7 and were extended on June 30, during which actors such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and roughly 300 more, signed a letter to union leaders urging them to fight for their demands.

© Getty Former President Ronald Reagan, an actor before a politician, was the president of SAG when actors went on strike in 1960

Fran has since slammed AMPTP's response to the union's demands as "insulting and disrespectful."

While because of the WGA strike, shows and movies with scripts still in production shut down their work, shows with finished scripts were able to keep filming. However, should actors go on strike as well, all production would be put to an indefinite stop, subsequently delaying premieres and new season releases. Beyond production, red carpets, interviews, and award shows are set to be impacted as well, as actors will not be promoting their work.