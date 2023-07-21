Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke joined by newborn son on picket lines

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke were joined by their adorable newborn son as they joined picket lines in New York City during the SAG-AFTRA strike, which represents 160,000 actors and has effectively shut down Hollywood.

The duo decided against sorting childcare and Daniel was seen lovingly cradling his baby son as he and Erin marched, with Erin holding up a sign reading: "SAG-AFTRA On Strike!" The young boy was held in place by a pale onesie, with his adorable little feet seen poking out. Daniel made sure to keep his son's face away from all of the cameras, holding a small striped sunhat over his son.

Daniel and Erin brought their son to the picket line

Daniel and Erin were both dressed appropriately for their time on the pickets with the Harry Potter star opting for a blue T-shirt, grey jeans and a blue cap, while his girlfriend, who he met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, styled out a white T-shirt and shorts, alongside a tan bumbag.

The couple welcomed their son earlier this year in a very low-key manner, with the birth only being confirmed when the pair were spotted pushing a pram around. A spokesperson for Daniel confirmed the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

Daniel cradled his son during the strike

The newborn's privacy is at the top of Daniel and Erin's agenda, and they haven't yet shared what the little tot's name is, although in interviews, Daniel has opened up about life as a father.

In an interview with Extra, the 33-year-old said that his young son was "very cute" and expressed his relief that he had progressed past the "screaming" stage. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling," he joked.

The pair quietly welcomed their son earlier in the year

Speaking about the transition into fatherhood, Daniel added: "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

The SAG-AFTRA strikes have now been running for a week after a press conference where Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland expressed the board's disappointment over the AMPTP's "reluctance" to meet their demands, and encouraged union members to "hold their labour."

Notable actors like Kevin Bacon have headed out on strike

The union represents professionals from across the showbusiness world including actors, journalists, dancers and singers and while the strikes continue members can't perform principal on or off camera work or promote new projects, leading to the stars of Oppenheimer leaving their premiere halfway through, which you can see in the clip below.

WATCH: Cast of Oppenheimer walk out of UK premiere ahead of actors’ strike announcement

Plenty of notable actors have been seen on the picket lines including Kevin Bacon, Sarah Silverman, Jeremy Allen White and Allison Janney.

Much of the impasse is rooted on the actors' wishes for improved compensation and benefits, particularly concerning their residuals coming from streaming services, which they claim have not kept up with the stratospheric rise of Netflix, Max, Hulu, Prime Video, et al; as well as better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness.

Negotiations first began on June 7 and were extended on June 30, during which actors such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and roughly 300 more, signed a letter to union leaders urging them to fight for their demands.