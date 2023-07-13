Emily Blunt reveals why Oppenheimer cast walked out of London premiere

The Oppenheimer cast is currently taking over London for the movie's UK premiere, but things might not end up going over well as far as cast interviews and the screening itself are concerned.

Speaking with Deadline, cast member Emily Blunt stated that if the ongoing meeting for the SAG-AFTRA board makes things official, the entire cast would walk out of the screening, which eventually came true mere hours later.

"I think right now we are just sorting of… I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie," the English actress, 40, stated, elaborating on the fact that her fellow cast members were resolute in their decision to up and leave if a strike were called.

"And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone… We're gonna have to. We're gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's a joy to be together."

Matt Damon and Kenneth Branagh also contributed to the discussion, throwing their support behind the actors' guild, with Matt stating that one of his projects through his own production company had shut down due to the strikes.

The main cast of Oppenheimer, including Emily, Matt, Kenneth, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, were present at the London premiere of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, which was moved up by an hour to account for any possible delays the strike might cause.

The biographical film, based on the story of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer captured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, authored by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, charts the creation of the first nuclear weapons and the titular physicist's own complicated personal life.

While the movie is set to release in theaters on July 21 (the same day as Greta Gerwig's diametrically opposite Barbie), the fate of its upcoming premieres and screenings lies in the hands of the SAG-AFTRA.

After negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) and Hollywood studios, who are represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), fell through Wednesday, actors will most likely be joining the ongoing WGA strikes on the picket line.

It would entail the biggest shutdown in Hollywood since 1960, the last time both the SAG and WGA were on strike at the same time, when future POTUS Ronald Reagan was the president of SAG.

Several actors have already taken to social media to declare that they will stop promoting their work on social platforms while the strikes are ongoing, with many set to join the picket lines by Friday.

The resulting halt would indefinitely put a pause on premieres, red carpets, and interviews as well, while also resulting in the shutdown of film and TV production now that SAG-AFTRA has announced that they will officially be going on strike, starting at 12 AM PT on July 14.