Sarah Ferguson reveals break from spotlight with new summer holiday snap

The Duchess of York recently underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson, 63, took to social media on Monday with a joyous holiday snapshot after announcing her "break" from the spotlight.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York, who is recovering from breast cancer surgery, opted to post a magnificent photo of cascading pink bougainvillea jutting into the bright blue sky.

© Instagram Sarah shared a sun-drenched holiday photo

In her caption, the mother-of-two penned a lengthy message detailing the importance of taking time to "slow down" and "re-centre."

"Here is your small reminder to take time to walk among the flowers," Sarah began.

"Our time is so precious, and life often runs away from us. Calendars fill up. We have responsibilities. But we have to remember that breathing comes first."

She went on to say: "Recently, in the midst of a health crisis, my body told me to stop and breathe. I was forced to slow down and really look at my life and re-centre.

"But we don't always have something that forces us to surrender to ourselves, which means we may often forget this essential practice of living."

© Getty Images Sarah is recovering well

The 62-year-old finished by adding: "Finding inner peace in our everyday [life] is something we must decide to do. It requires action and purpose. I challenge you all to stop and remember the flowers today and to make your way back to yourself for just a few moments of surrender."

Sarah announced her decision to take a break from her YouTube video series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, earlier on Monday morning.

Sarah revealed she's taking a break

The Duchess of York shared the update on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Storytime is taking a break for the summer. See you in September."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section, with one noting: "Love this message. It's so important to remember what's MOST important," while another sweetly commented: "I agree it's so important to remember with need to breathe properly."

© Getty Sarah with her daughter Princess Beatrice

A third added: "I love walking in my mum's garden and looking at all her beautiful flowers best wishes to you for a healthy recovery," and a fourth wrote: "Gorgeous [pink hibiscus emoji] And well said as always."

It's been an incredibly tricky year for Sarah who was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer back in June.

Sharing an insight into her ordeal, the royal revealed she had undergone a mastectomy after a routine mammogram appointment detected something sinister.

In a candid chat on her own podcast, the Duchess of York spoke about the physical struggles during her period of recovery.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson talks about post-surgery struggles

Shedding a light on her decreased mobility, she said: "Having seven dogs, they don't understand that perhaps I'm not as mobile as I was. So they're going 'Hello. Come on. It's all about me'."

She added: "They're corgis – they're used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going 'And your point is what? You've got your feet up, watching Wimbledon'."