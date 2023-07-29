Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana's unspoken bond in photos

The late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York were very close

Sarah Ferguson has made no secret of the fact that she and the late Princess of Wales shared a very close bond. The royals often stepped out together and they were bringing up children around the same age. See the very best pictures of Sarah and Princess Diana's heart-warming relationship…

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana's relationship

Giggles on the ski slopes © Getty Images The royals looked as thick as thieves while skiing Wearing fetching ski suits, the royal sister-in-laws shared a giggle on the ski slopes while holidaying in Klosters.

Showing their fun side © Getty Images The pair had fun while skiing at Klosters In another skiing moment, the ladies gave each other a playful nudge down the slopes in fits of laughter, as their partners Charles and Andrew looked on.

Stylish display © Getty Images Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana at Epsom Derby In 1992, the friends attended Epsom Derby together, both sporting wide-brimmed hats and beautiful blazers. Sarah wore her red hair in a plait while Diana had a signature cropped style on display.

Battling the winds © Getty Images The royals looked excited at the races At the same event, Sarah and Diana were seen clutching their race day cards as they battled the balcony winds. They chatted away as they held onto their glorious hats, leaving Charles to watch the action on the course.

Straw hat sisters Duchess Of York And Diana at Royal Ascot This time Ascot was the outing of choice for the royal wives to work their best headwear. Sarah Ferguson opted for a large beige straw hat while Diana's was cream with floral adornments. Just look at those smiles!

Christmas celebrations They were pictured together outside of church In 1991, Prince Harry joined his mother Diana for the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Bonding over the young royal, Sarah and Diana shared a smile.

Buckingham Palace balcony moment © Getty Images The sister-in-laws shared a sweet moment on Buckingham Palace's balcony The royals' Buckingham Palace balcony appearances are perfect chances to see the close family bonds. In 1990, as Sarah Ferguson held her daughter Princess Beatrice, she outstretched her arm to Princess Diana's eye-catching green hat. The ladies locked eyes at this sweet moment as Diana's son Prince Harry stood next to them.