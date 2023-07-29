Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson's heartwarming relationship with Princess Diana in photos
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana's unspoken bond in photos

The late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York were very close

Rachel Avery
Sarah Ferguson has made no secret of the fact that she and the late Princess of Wales shared a very close bond. The royals often stepped out together and they were bringing up children around the same age. See the very best pictures of Sarah and Princess Diana's heart-warming relationship…

Giggles on the ski slopes

dian and sarah skiing© Getty Images
The royals looked as thick as thieves while skiing

Wearing fetching ski suits, the royal sister-in-laws shared a giggle on the ski slopes while holidaying in Klosters.

Showing their fun side

princess diana and sarah ferguson play fighting © Getty Images
The pair had fun while skiing at Klosters

In another skiing moment, the ladies gave each other a playful nudge down the slopes in fits of laughter, as their partners Charles and Andrew looked on.

Stylish display 

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana at Epsom Derby© Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana at Epsom Derby

In 1992, the friends attended Epsom Derby together, both sporting wide-brimmed hats and beautiful blazers. Sarah wore her red hair in a plait while Diana had a signature cropped style on display.

Battling the winds 

sarah ferguson princess diana charles © Getty Images
The royals looked excited at the races

At the same event, Sarah and Diana were seen clutching their race day cards as they battled the balcony winds. They chatted away as they held onto their glorious hats, leaving Charles to watch the action on the course.

Straw hat sisters

Duchess Of York And Diana at Royal Ascot
Duchess Of York And Diana at Royal Ascot

This time Ascot was the outing of choice for the royal wives to work their best headwear. Sarah Ferguson opted for a large beige straw hat while Diana's was cream with floral adornments. Just look at those smiles!

IN HER WORDS: Sarah, Duchess of York remembers her much-missed friend Princess Diana

Christmas celebrations

diana sarah and harry outside of church
They were pictured together outside of church

In 1991, Prince Harry joined his mother Diana for the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Bonding over the young royal, Sarah and Diana shared a smile.

Buckingham Palace balcony moment 

princess diana balcony sarah ferguson© Getty Images
The sister-in-laws shared a sweet moment on Buckingham Palace's balcony

The royals' Buckingham Palace balcony appearances are perfect chances to see the close family bonds. In 1990, as Sarah Ferguson held her daughter Princess Beatrice, she outstretched her arm to Princess Diana's eye-catching green hat. The ladies locked eyes at this sweet moment as Diana's son Prince Harry stood next to them.

SEE: Princess Diana's gravesite is so tranquil in new panoramic video from Earl Charles Spencer

Cute catch ups 

diana and Sarah at the Guard's Polo Club© Getty Images
It was gossip time at the Guard's Polo Club

During an outing at the Guard's Polo Club in Windsor, where Diana wore her iconic sheep motif jumper, the pair were captured catching up like besties. Sarah also looked very stylish with a fringe and retro floral top.

