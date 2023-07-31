Sarah Ferguson announces she's 'taking a break' from making YouTube videos – details

The Duchess of York is not making any YouTube videos for the next month after cancer operation

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has announced she is "taking a break" from her Storytime with Fergie and Friends YouTube videos for the next month, as she recovers from her breast cancer surgery.

The Duchess of York revealed the update on her Instagram account, with an Instagram Stories message reading: "Storytime is taking a break for the summer. See you in September."

The last upload was on 26 July, but it's unknown if this was a recent recording as others uploaded in the past month have been throwbacks, filmed at previous times.

The royal puts a lot of effort into her eye-catching videos, with a new mesmerising backdrop each time, filled with fabulous stuffed toys and props.

Sarah revealed she's taking a break

It also gives fans a chance to see glimpses into the home she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, as she often films in the Royal Lodge conservatory, which overlooks the glorious grounds.

Sarah has previously filmed videos al fresco in the garden too, showcasing their pristine lawns and hedges in the process.

Sarah always has elaborate displays in her video clips

It's not surprising that the royal may want to take a break from her recording, due to still being in the midst of recovery after her surgery.

In June, the royal revealed she had undergone a mastectomy after a routine appointment detected something sinister.

In a candid chat on her own podcast, the Duchess of York has revealed her physical struggles during her period of recovery.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson has had breast cancer surgery

A few weeks ago Sarah revealed that she's been unable to go out for her usual walks, and that's having an impact on her seven dogs, including the late Queen's corgis.

"Having seven dogs, they don't understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’."

Sarah poses with one of the corgis

She added: "They’re corgis – they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon'."

Another reason for the prolonged break could also be to enjoy a summer holiday.

It is believed that King Charles will be heading to the Balmoral Estate very soon, after his stopover at the Castle of Mey.

© Getty Could Sarah be invited to Balmoral Castle this year?

The monarch is likely to continue the royal tradition of inviting the entire family to the Scottish location, to enjoy time away from their royal duties, partaking in outdoor pursuits such as fishing, walking and plenty of picnics.

While Andrew's ex-wife Sarah hasn't been a regular guest at Balmoral since she split from the royal, she has reportedly been invited by the late Queen before, so there's a chance Charles could do so too. Watch this space!