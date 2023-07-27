Sarah Ferguson reveals adorable nickname for grandson Ernest in fan letter

Sarah, Duchess of York is a proud grandmother to three grandchildren, and she recently shared a sweet update about the newest member of her family.

Princess Eugenie's second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born on 30 May, with the royal mum sharing sweet photos of the newborn tot and his big brother, August, on her Instagram announcement.

In a thank you letter to a fan, Sarah, 63, enclosed the same snap of Ernest contently snoozing in his Moses basket and wrote a touching response.

The beautiful handwritten letter featured a jungle-themed border, painted in watercolours.

"Ernest George Ronnie [heart]. Such a total joy to our hearts… our new little lion cub. Love Sarah," the Duchess wrote in reply to the royal fan's well-wishes.

Eugenie and Jack's baby son's first name is a subtle nod to King George V, whose middle name was Ernest.

The tot's middle names also pay tribute to Jack's late father, George Brooksbank, and Sarah's late father, Major Ronald Ferguson.

The name George was also given to the late Queen Elizabeth II's father, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Baby Ernest was born on 30 May

Ernest is the first royal baby to be born since the death of the late Queen in September 2022. He is currently 13th in line to the throne.

Eugenie and Jack are settling into life as a family-of-four at their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Big brother August with baby Ernest

Earlier this month, the Princess, who is currently on maternity leave from her role as director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, shared an exciting update with her Instagram followers.

"Delighted to join the @goalshouse Goals House Advisory Board to strive to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," Eugenie wrote.

Goals House is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders and entrepreneurs, that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Sarah, Duchess of York's children and grandchildren

Sarah and Prince Andrew married in 1986 but later separated in 1992, finalising their divorce four years later. The pair have remained on good terms and even live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

She shares a close bond with her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

© Instagram Sarah with daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie

Eugenie tied the knot with businessman Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Their first son, August, arrived in February 2021, followed by Ernest in May 2023.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sienna with cousin, August

Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate Windsor wedding in July 2020, when some lockdown restrictions were still imposed.

The pair have a 22-month-old daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Edoardo also has a son, Wolfie, seven, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.