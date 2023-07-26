Princess Beatrice left open-mouthed meeting Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls - see throwback photo

Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice couldn't contain her excitement when she met The Spice Girls in 1999 - see throwback photo

Princess Beatrice oozes elegance and poise when she steps out for special events and occasions like Wimbledon and Royal Ascot, but when she met the Spice Girls back in 1999 she couldn't keep her composure.

The young royal, who would have been around 11 years old at the time, had an epic girl power moment when she was left open-mouthed while posing with the famous band.

Her younger sister Eugenie managed to keep her cool, sporting an innocent smile instead as she was embraced by Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton.

Eagle-eyed fans may spot that Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice, is missing from the snap, however, Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson makes a fabulous substitution with her flowing red locks. She also beamed with joy at the chance to pose with the singers who were icons of the nineties.

Princess Beatrice was so starstruck

It wasn't a fortuitous moment, as the picture was arranged to be taken when the royals attended a concert at the Earls Court Arena in December, just a few months after Geri dramatically left the band.

It's not often royals get starstruck, however, we did see Princess Kate in awe of Happy Valley star James Norton during a recent Wimbledon appearance. Royal watchers took to social media to comment on Kate's fangirling moment, with many noticing Prince William's gaze from behind.

© Julian Finney The Princess of Wales with James Norton at Wimbledon

"The way Will is keeping an eye on his missus meeting James Norton," one said, while another added: "The Princess of Wales is all of us if meeting James Norton…. [fire emoji]." A third post read: "Catherine, Princess of Wales met Actor James Norton today and William forgot he was in discussion with Actress Rachel Weisz."

Celebrities do regularly get overwhelmed when meeting royalty though, and in some amazing moments caught on camera, see Reese Witherspoon and Anna Wintour looking thrilled to be in the presence of royalty.

© Getty Beatrice and her husband Edoardo keep their daughter out of the media

While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were happy to include their girls in photo opportunities as they were growing up, being pictured everywhere from the school run to the ski slopes, Beatrice prefers to keep her own daughter Sienna out of the limelight.

Their daughter was welcomed into the world in September 2021, but they have not publicly released a photograph of her since.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Their 22-month-old recently took on flower girl duties for the wedding of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis according to the MailOnline, and while we can see no photos, we're sure she was adorable.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie does share family photos online and we've seen occasional glimpses of family life with her sons August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.