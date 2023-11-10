King Charles photographed by Rankin in striking birthday portrait

A new portrait of the King taken by the celebrity photographer Rankin has been shared by Buckingham Palace ahead of the monarch's 75th birthday on 14 November 14.

Pictured in the garden at Clarence House last month, His Majesty was captured on camera for the launch of his Coronation Food Project, which he hopes will help both people and the planet.

The image was commissioned by the Big Issue, in which the King has written about his birthday wish for an end to food waste and food poverty.

"The King is mindful that there have already been a lot of celebrations over the past year," a royal source tells HELLO! “He was determined that there should be some enduring legacy from his Coronation and birthday.”

Writing in the Big Issue, His Majesty says: "Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste - and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one.

"It is my great hope that this Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that - rescuing more surplus food and distributing it to those who need it most."

Speaking about his commission, Rankin said it was "an absolute honour" to photograph the King for the special issue, adding that he was "a big supporter" of the Project.

He said of the King: "I've always thought that he’s a very resilient human being. I think that's what I got from him, that kind of steely determination."

© Rankin/Rankin Creative The King appears on the cover of the Big Issue

Paul McNamee, editor of the Big Issue, said: "The cover comes at a key moment, when vendors face a tough winter. This will hopefully boost their sales, which is at the heart of why we exist."

Both the King and Prince of Wales have previously worked with the Big Issue, which supports those experiencing homelessness, with William going undercover to work as a vendor on the streets last year.

Buckingham Palace has also unveiled an official emblem for the Project, specially designed by Sir Jonny Ive and his creative collective LoveFrom.

The scheme will bridge the gap between unwanted food that will otherwise go to waste and the organisations and individuals who need it by providing refrigeration, storage, transport, and distribution services.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles, pictured in New Malden this week, will mark his 75th birthday next week

The King and Queen will visit one of the Project's food distribution hubs on his birthday ahead of a private celebration for close friends and family at Clarence House.

Meanwhile an animation featuring The Coronation Food Project will be displayed at Piccadilly Circus on the same day.

The Project, which has been many months in the making, is co-chaired by Baroness Louise Casey and Dame Martina Milburn, former chief executive of the Prince’s Trust, one of three charities renamed this week to reflect the King’s accession.

The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund, which is coordinating The Coronation Food Project, is now the King Charles III Charitable Fund, the Trust is now the King's Trust and the Prince's Foundation becomes the King's Foundation.

LISTEN: How Prince William is helping to save the world