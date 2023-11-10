King Charles makes major change ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will be turning 75 on 14 November, and the monarch has confirmed there will be changes to some of his charitable organisations including the Prince's Trust and the Prince's Foundation.

The King's organisations will be updated to reflect his change of title last year when he acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The Prince's Trust and Prince's Foundation will be changed to the King's Trust and King's Foundation respectively, while the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund will become King Charles III Charitable Fund.

The King's Trust was set up in 1976 by the then Prince Charles and it aims to help young people who have faced disadvantage and adversity to build a better future for themselves, through employment, education and enterprise.

In 2015, the organisation began expanding internationally with bases in Canada, Australia, the USA and New Zealand. They all currently carry the name of the Prince's Trust, and these will be updated accordingly.

The King's Foundation, which is based Dumfries House, Ayrshire, was founded in 1986 and its focus is on creating communities where people, places and the planet coexist in harmony. The organisation is also active in Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, The Castle of Mey in Caithness and has sites in London including The Garrison Chapel and Trinity Buoy Wharf.

Meanwhile, the King Charles III Charitable Fund awards grants and incubates initiatives to help people and communities to change the world around them. The Fund is committed to creating lasting improvements to people’s lives and a sustainable future for all.

The King's birthday will be marked by the King's Trust on 13 November, as they will host a celebratory event at Highgrove Gardens for people and organisations that are also marking their 75th birthdays.

As part of the celebrations, The King will join nominated guests and community champions enjoying live music and afternoon tea. Guests attending the event are local residents who have been nominated by friends, family and neighbours, with the final guestlist being chosen by ballot.

People were encouraged to nominate individuals to thank them for contributions to their local community, or as an opportunity to socialise and find companionship.

The event will also honour other major moments that marked their 75th anniversary during the year including the arrival of the HMS Windrush and the foundation of the NHS.

