Queen Camilla puts the royal in royal blue in stunning new look

Queen Camilla stepped out last night for a more relaxed evening with her husband King Charles III and she undoubtedly put the royal in royal blue. The royal, 76, accompanied her husband to a night at the ballet as The Royal Ballet put on a performance of Carlos Acosta's Don Quixote at the Royal Opera House.

Camilla wore a royal blue couture dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, with lace detailing over the body of the dress and upon the royal's decolletage as the dress came into a V-neckline. The dress featured a fitted bodice, a flared skirt to the knee and delicate lace sleeves.

© Getty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Chair of the Royal Opera House Board of Trustees Sir Lloyd Dorfman and Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House Alex Beard

She wore a pair of simple heels which allowed the lace dress to take centre stage - a pair of Eliot Zed 'Serra' navy textured pumps with a rounded pointed toe. For added warmth and sophistication, Camilla wore a pair of sheer tights.

Though the Queen is a fan of an understated handbag, she appeared to go for minimal accessories ditching a bag altogether. Instead, she went for simple jewellery in the form of a silver necklace with pink and purple stones with matching drop earrings. A diamante-encrusted poppy badge ahead of this weekend's Remembrance Day events was a tasteful touch.

© Getty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Chair of the Royal Opera House Board of Trustees Sir Lloyd Dorfman and Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House Alex Beard

Camilla was seen alongside His Majesty sitting in a box in the Opera House with the Chair of the Royal Opera House Board of Trustees Sir Lloyd Dorfman, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House Alex Beard and Lord Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoyed meeting the ballerinas

The royal couple attended the show alongside NHS workers who were invited in recognition of their work and service, as well as teachers the Royal Opera House works with, and members of the Songs for Ukraine chorus – which invites displaced Ukrainians to come and sing at the Royal Opera House.

After meeting Charles and Camilla backstage, principal dancer Matthew Ball said the King and Queen were “impressed with the show and how much energy and joy we brought”.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla met the cast members of the Royal Ballet

Charles became president of the Royal Ballet in 2003 and later became the patron of the Royal Opera House in 2009.

His Majesty looked characteristically dapper in a navy two-piece suit with a pinstripe shirt, a patterned lilac tie and a matching pocket square. He too wore a poppy on his lapel.

The pair were seen backstage greeting the likes of Vice-President of the Royal Opera House Dame Vivien Duffield and also met some of the ballerinas who wore fantastical costumes.

© Getty King Charles III was greeted by Vice-President of the Royal Opera House Dame Vivien Duffield

The mother-of-two has been on our style radar of late for all the right reasons. The royal couple marked a new milestone last week when they attended the first State Opening of Parliament of their reign. Her Majesty wore the bespoke ivory gown designed by Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation in May.

The gown, crafted from Peau de Soie, a silk lustre-finish fabric woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, featured a regal silhouette with a padded shoulder, deep V-neck and three-quarter-length sleeves. The finishing touch was the real star of the show. The Queen wore the most breathtaking crown – the George IV State Diadem which features 23,578 gemstones.

© Getty Queen Camilla chose to recycle her Coronation dress

The event was a family affair as the names of Camilla's children and grandchildren were woven into the hem of her skirt her great-nephew was given a starring role. His Majesty was also accompanied by: Nicholas Barclay, grandson of Sarah Troughton (one of the Queen's Companions), Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, Ralph Tollemache, son of one of Charles's godsons, and Charles van Cutsem, son of family friends Hugh and Rose van Cutsem.

Queen Camilla looked stunning in a more casual look on a recent trip to Kenya with her husband. The royal was seen feeding a baby elephant in an apt Liberty Cotton 'Elephant and Peacock' dress by Fiona Clare and a pair of tan leather biker boots. She added a touch of glamour with a Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra 5 Motif' yellow gold and agate bracelet and a Heidi Klein 'Savannah Bay Mini Raffia' tote bag in beige.

© Getty Queen Camilla was in her element

The royals fed the sweet baby animals at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi - a shelter which rescues orphaned calves and rehabilitates them before their release back into the wild.

After feeding milk to one-year-old Mzinga, Camilla said: "They are so lovely. This is fantastic. They look very content, very happy."