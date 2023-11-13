Prince William makes sombre appearance at Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral

The Prince of Wales paid his respects to football legend Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral on Monday.

Prince William was among the high-profile mourners at Manchester Cathedral for the service.

Manchester United and England star Sir Bobby died at the age of 86 on 21 October after a fall at his care home.

He was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with Manchester United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

In a personal tribute, William described Sir Bobby Charlton as "a true great who will be remembered forever".

The Prince, who is a renowned football fan, has been President of the Football Association (FA) since 2005.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prince said: “Sir Bobby Charlton. First Division Champion. European Champion. World Champion. Gentleman. Legend. A true great who will be remembered forever. Thank you Sir Bobby. W.”

Sir Bobby was knighted in 1994 for his services as an ambassador for football.

At the time he insisted that everyone would still call him plain "Bobby".

"Everybody calls me Bobby and that won't change," he told The Independent.

He added: "I am pleased for my wife and family and the club and the game. Football gets pilloried now and again and if there is a bright spot like this, it is very nice."

© Getty Sir Bobby Charlton pictured in 2018

William's appearance at the funeral comes the day after he attended the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall with the King and Queen, the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the royal family.

The Prince laid a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph during the poignant service.

