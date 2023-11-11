Prince William rehearses in trainers in incredible behind-the-scenes photos from Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards will be broadcast on Sunday and the Prince of Wales was busy rehearsing ahead of the ceremony, which actually took place on Tuesday.

In a new series of behind-the-scenes photos, William could be seen hard at work rehearsing, but despite looking very dapper in his black tuxedo, he had decided to go for a more casual option when it came to his footwear. The father-of-three could be seen onstage in a white pair of trainers as he went through his lines and spoke with event organisers.

When it came to the event itself, William had swapped out the casual shoes for a more formal pair of black sleek ones.

William starred in a number of other photographs as he posed with event organisers and one powerful shot featured the Prince about to walk on stage with the royal illuminated by all of the lights.

A candid shot captured the 41-year-old smiling and laughing as he stood in a backroom while drinking from a carton and a different behind-the-scenes snap saw him fixing his bowtie before heading on stage.

The latest Earthshot Awards took place in Singapore and upon his arrival, the royal said: "It's fantastic to be back in Singapore for this year's Earthshot Prize ceremony, after eleven years. Singapore's bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.

He continued: "I am grateful to the Singaporean people for hosting us this week. Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year's Earthshot Prize finalists.

"The Earthshot Prize has been inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme. It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world.

This year's event was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and ahead of her hosting duties, the star said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting this year's Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore."The work of the 2023 Prize Finalists is a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation, and human ingenuity."

She went on to say: "It is an enormous honour to be joining forces with The Prince of Wales for this exciting evening and to play a part in sharing the Finalists' inspiring stories and solutions with the world."

William travelled to Singapore without his wife, Princess Kate. William and Kate's eldest son Prince George's exams coincide with the Earthshot Awards, and it's understood that the Princess has stayed in the UK to support the young Prince.

