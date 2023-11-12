Why Prince William and King Charles's Remembrance Sunday wreaths were different

The royal family were out in force over the weekend as they paid their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflicts during Remembrance events.

An emotional King Charles led the tributes on Remembrance Sunday as he placed the first wreath at the foot of Cenotaph, before standing back and taking a salute.

Watch the very moving moment in the clip below…

WATCH: King Charles looks visibly moved as he lays wreath at the Cenotaph

The Prince of Wales was also among the royals to lay a wreath, alongside the Queen's equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, who took part in the service on Her Majesty's behalf.

You may have noticed that all of their wreaths looked very different and there is a special significance behind each one.

The King's wreath closely resembled one produced for his late grandfather, King George VI, who died in 1952.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images The King's wreath resembled his late grandfather's

The wreath's 41 open style poppy petals were made from bonded fabric and mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the Sovereign.

The wreath's ribbon bore the King's racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold. The royal racing colours were also incorporated into the Wreaths of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Camilla's wreath resembled one created for the late Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002.

Its 95 closed style poppy petals were made from bonded fabric and it featured the colours from the Queen's racing silk – brown, red and yellow.

Both Charles and Camilla's wreaths were produced by The Poppy Factory – of which the Queen is patron.

Meanwhile, you may have noticed the striking white feathers on Prince William's wreath, which represented the emblem of the Prince of Wales. It also featured a ribbon in Welsh red.

© Getty William's wreath featured a plume of white feathers

While the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh took part in the wreath-laying service, the Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester watched proceedings from balconies at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

After the service, Princess Anne took the salute at the march past of veteran organisations on Horse Guards Parade.

© Getty The Queen and Princess of Wales watched the service from the balcony of the FCDO

On Saturday night, the royals also reunited for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

© Getty The royals at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Ahead of the performance, the King and Queen unveiled statues of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh.

The life-sized bronze artworks, commemorating the former Queen and her husband’s dedication to the concert hall, were installed as part of its 150th anniversary.

