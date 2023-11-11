King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by Prince William and Princess Kate at Festival of Remembrance - best photos

The King and Queen stepped out for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Dressed in black as a mark of respect with their poppies proudly on display, Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, were also among the guests.

This year's Festival marked 80 years since The Battle of the Atlantic and the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

The annual event, which takes place on the eve of Remembrance Day, is an opportunity for the nation to say thank you to all who served, and to those who sacrificed their lives.

The Festival also honoured the extraordinary contributions made by the Windrush generation to the military, in tribute to the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush's arrival.

Before sitting down to watch the performance, the King and Queen unveiled statues of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The new sculptures of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Queen Victoria, and Prince Albert were commissioned by The Royal Albert Hall to mark their 150th anniversary celebrations.

The commissions of the sculptures were awarded following a competitive process involving a shortlist of seven sculptors supported by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), a charity dedicated to supporting excellence in British craftsmanship.

The life-size artworks have effectively 'completed' the building by filling the empty niches of its North Porch – which have been empty since 1871 – and its South Porch, added in 2003.

