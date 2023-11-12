Prince William delights fans as he puts on impressive muscular display in 'merman' video

Prince William is known for loving all kinds of sporting activity but we don't often see him swimming, let alone underwater!

That all changed on Sunday, however, as the heir to the throne posted a rare video of himself underwater, wearing a snorkel and flippers in swimming trunks that put his muscular legs on display, as you can see below...

Prince William delights with impressive muscular display in 'merman' video

Royal fans were quick to take to Instagram, where the short clip was uploaded, to comment on the father-of-three's fitness and athleticism. "Wow Prince William is a merman," wrote one, while another commented: "So amazing that HRH The Prince of Wales is such an all-round guy! He can do everything!!!"

A third penned: "Wowwwww," and a fourth posted a string of heart-eyes emojis as they added: "Oh my".

© Getty Prince William is also a keen rower

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account captioned the video: "This is the @earthshotprize in action! [earth emoji, green heart emoji]. See how @coralvitareefs is regrowing our world’s dying reefs and restoring eco-systems… Watch the full video on YouTube: link in bio."

This isn't the first time that William has got fans talking about his muscular physique. Just a few days ago, while he was in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the Prince proved he's just as sporty as his wife, Princess Kate, when he took to the water to compete in a dragon boat race.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales at a SportsAid mental fitness workshop

The 41-year-old impressed onlookers with his rowing prowess, with his sculpted muscular arms taking centre stage during the challenging activity. Fans were seriously impressed by the future King, heaping praise on his talent and his muscular transformation.

"I love seeing the Prince just get out there and engage with everyone - not only is he a royalty, but also a great sportsman," one fan praised, while another added: "I loved this sporty engagement. His Royal Highness looked like a natural."

© Getty The sporty Prince running on the beach at university

This is the second time William has taken part in a rowing engagement this year, following an appearance in May which saw him rowing while simultaneously engaging in a candid conversation about mental health with the crew.

Prince William's biceps attracted attention last year too, when he wore short-sleeved burgundy scrubs for a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital. "The most attractive aspect of William. He needs to show these arms more!" one fan gushed, while another commented: "Now we know why Kate smiles so much."

© HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Prince William rowing in Singapore

Fans were giddy over William's guns previously when he sat down for his Covid vaccine in May 2021, with followers praising him. Reacting to the post which saw William waiting patiently for his injection, one fan commented: "Those guns tho", whilst a second penned: "He is really fit."

While William clearly had fun in Singapore, Kate didn't join him on the four-day visit, instead remaining in the UK.

© Getty The Prince arriving at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

The couple's eldest son Prince George's exams coincided with the Earthshot Awards, and it's understood that the Princess has stayed in the UK to support the young Prince.

George, ten, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook school in Berkshire, is likely to be sitting entrance exams for his future private school.

