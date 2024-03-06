Gary Goldsmith shares update on Princess Kate's health: 'She's getting the best care in the world'

Gary Goldsmith has shared a health update on his niece, Princess Kate, who is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery.

The businessman, who's appearing on the new series of ITV's Celebrity Big Brother, sat down with reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for a chat about his niece during Wednesday's episode.

Recalling a recent conversation with his sister Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, Gary said: "I spoke to her mum, my sister. She's getting the best care in the world and all the family has done is put the wagons around and look after family first before anything else.

"They put a statement out that said we'll take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter."

Sharing her concern for the princess, Ekin-Su said: "I've heard mixed things about Kate and I don't want to comment but I hope whatever it is, she'll be back."

Reassuring his housemate, Gary said: "She's amazing. She'll be back, of course she will."

Gary also spoke about his niece during Tuesday night's episode of the reality show.

During a conversation with former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, Gary revealed that while he's not met the Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle, he perceived a shift in the dynamic between Harry, his brother William and Kate after Meghan's arrival.

"Harry was really, really loved. And when it was just Kate, William, and Harry, they were so comfortable together," said Gary. "Then suddenly, this extra dynamic comes in, puts a stick in the spokes. It creates so much drama that I don't genuinely think is there and rewrites history, claiming they're unhappy with us. I just don't think that's fair," he elaborated.

"You can't just throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect everything to be okay, to be invited round for Christmas as if nothing happened," he added.

The 59-year-old went on to praise his niece, who is recuperating from surgery that took place in January and is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter. "Kate is just exceptional. She needs space right now, and the public should give her that. She's the number one royal for a reason," he said.

Gary's comments come just days after Kate, 42, was pictured by unauthorised paparazzi being driven close to her home in Windsor. In the image, published by TMZ, the mother-of-three was seen wearing sunglasses in the passenger seat of a car with her mother Carole driving.

A spokesperson for the princess recently addressed media speculation over her health. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," read the statement.

