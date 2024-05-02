Princess Kate takes candid photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark 9th birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales proudly shared a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to make her ninth birthday on Thursday.

The portrait, taken by mum Kate in Windsor in the last few days, shows the youngster smiling at the camera and casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

Sporting a burgundy cardigan over a floral shirt and a navy knit and a denim skirt, Charlotte wears her long locks loose over her shoulders.

The caption read: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday

In line with the new precedent they set for Prince Louis' sixth birthday last month, Prince William and Kate posted the image directly on social media on Charlotte's special day on 2 May, rather than under embargo to the press as was the tradition.

It avoided the uproar sparked by the Princess's digitally altered Mother’s Day photo.

Charlotte's ninth birthday comes during unprecedented time for the Wales family with Kate appealing for time, space and privacy as she continues her treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

On 22 March, the Princess announced her diagnosis in a moving video message, saying to camera: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Charlotte was last seen in public on Christmas Day when she walked to church with her family and second cousin Mia Tindall at Sandringham.

Princess Charlotte's early life, education and more

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on 2 May 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

© Getty William and Kate leaving hospital with daughter Charlotte in May 2015

Mum Kate captured the first official photograph of newborn daughter with her big brother, Prince George, a month after Charlotte's birth.

The tot was christened at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham, with the then Cambridges residing nearby at Anmer Hall at the time.

Charlotte made history at the age of two as she was the first female royal to benefit from The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers, keeping her place in the line of succession when little brother Prince Louis arrived in April 2018.

The princess joined her parents on her first royal tour to Canada when she was just 16 months old. Relive this sweet mother-daughter moment between Kate and Charlotte as the royals attended a party for military families...

WATCH: Kate shares a dance with daughter Charlotte on Canada tour

George and Charlotte, then aged three and two respectively, also joined their parents on their royal tour of Germany and Poland in July 2017.

She began her education at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington in January, following the family's move to London and later joined George at Thomas's Battersea School.

© Getty Images Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea School in September 2019

George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled at Lambrook School in Berkshire in September 2022 after William and Kate relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Charlotte, who has a passion for dancing, has accompanied her parents to some major royal events over the years, including the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

© Getty Charlotte on the balcony with William, Kate and Louis at the King's coronation

She wore a mini-me version of Kate’s silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, along with a caped ivory McQueen frock.

