How Prince Louis is helping mum Princess Kate with her royal duties

The Princess of Wales has revealed how her five-year-old son Prince Louis is helping her with her biggest royal project.

Ahead of delivering a keynote speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium, Kate, 41, spoke to the event's compere and TV presenter, Fearne Cotton, where she spoke about how Louis' school is supporting the conversation around the early years.

Kate told Fearne: "Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel, it’s really good…these are five or six-year-olds, and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations."

Louis is in Year One at Lambrook Prep School in Berkshire, where his older siblings, Prince George, ten, and Princess Charlotte, eight, are also enrolled.

Part of Lambrook's ethos is placing "real emphasis on the mental health of our children, equipping them with the skills to be resilient and to cope when life gets difficult, and also to be brave enough to ask for help when they need it".

The Princess launched her Shaping Us campaign in January, which aims to highlight the significance of the formative years of a child's life.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled at Lambrook school in September 2022

On Wednesday, Kate's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood released its findings from its global listening exercise, involving experts from 21 countries - with the results described as "almost a manifesto for social and emotional skills", by the centre’s director Christian Guy.

© Getty Kate delivered a keynote speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium

During her speech, Kate called for "action at every level" to help to rebalance and restore society's social and emotional skills.

WATCH: Princess Kate delivers keynote speech at Shaping Us National Symposium

She said: "Nurturing skills that enable us to know ourselves, manage our emotions, focus our thoughts, communicate with others, foster positive relationships and explore the world are just as valuable to our long-term success as reading, writing or arithmetic.

"These skills are the bedrock – not only for helping children to thrive, but also for restoring, protecting, and investing in humankind.

"So, to rebalance and restore, calls for new thinking and action at every level. Because the future of our children is something we all build together; through the actions each and every one of us takes every day."

