Prince Harry jokes about 'classified' mission as he is honoured at star-studded awards show

The Duke of Sussex made his first appearance of 2024 on Friday January 19, as he was given an incredible honour in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry, 39, made a solo appearance - despite rumours his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex would be joining him - as he was inducted into the "Living Legends of Aviation" for his work as a British Army veteran, skipping the red carpet and sneaking in to the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, via the back doors.

Wearing a black velvet tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, the father-of-two was put on the spot by host John Travolta in the actor's opening remarks, with the Grease star asking the audience: "What can you remember about your first flight?"

The royal then remarked: "It's classified," to laughter from the room.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared a picture from inside the ballroom, after taking a selfie with Harry.

Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Jeff Bezos, received the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

Director Catherine Hardwicke was in attendance, to help celebrate her friend Lauren, and she called the evening "dazzling," joking that "her head was going to explode" at the idea of being in the same room as British royalty.

Gregory Feith was honored by the organisation in 2016 after a lifetime in aviation safety, and he praised the induction of Harry for "drawing young people to the industry, and that's what it is all about, getting young people involved, and Pricne Harry, and his name and accomplishments, draws attention to an organisation like this".

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren Sanchez attends the 21st Annual Living Legends Of Aviation Awards

The event was set up in 2003 to honour those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

The Duke completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia. He served for ten years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain.

Harry has taken his place alongside other aviation and aerospace "legends" including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

This year's recipients also included US navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton.

© Getty Harry in the front seat of an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan in 2013

Announcing the news earlier this month, the award's website said: "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist. He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

Following his army career, Harry has continued to support his fellow servicemen and women.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first Invictus Games took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, the Hague in 2022 and most recently, Düsseldorf in 2023.

The 2025 tournament will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.