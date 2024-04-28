New details of Prince Harry's visit to UK revealed

New details of Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK have been reavelead.

The Duke of Sussex will be returning to London for a Thanksgiving service held on 8 May at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.

© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014

And in a post shared by the Invictus Games' official Instagram account on Sunday, it has been revealed that actor Damian Lewis will also be in attendance.

Alongside a throwback image of Prince Harry, 39, cheering on a competitor, the Invictus Games' social media team penned: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th."

© Getty Images Prince Harry will attend a service of thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral on 8 May

It continued: "We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

An official statement also revealed that Harry will give a reading while actor Damian, best known for starring in Homeland and Band of Brothers, will recite the poem, Invictus. Also attending will be representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community.

Meanwhile, members of the community, supporters, and beneficiaries have been selected to provide readings as part of the Service, led by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul's.



© Getty Images Prince Harry during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre in 2014

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics. Find more details in the video below...

It's not known if Harry's wife Meghan Markle will also be in attendance with their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Harry's upcoming visit will mark the first time he's visited the UK since flying over to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis in February.

© Getty Images King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment

Upon arrival, Harry was driven straight to Clarence House, where he stayed for 45 minutes, spending time with his father, who had delayed his own journey to Sandringham to see his younger son.

The short reunion was the first meaningful time father and son had spent together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Although Harry attended his father's coronation last May, the two are thought to have only had limited contact since then amid the fallout around the Duke's eye-opening memoir Spare.

© Getty Images Prince Harry recently flew over to spend time with his father

HELLO! understands that Charles, 75, personally notified his younger son Harry of his shock health news before announcing it to the world via a Buckingham Palace statement.

The statement in part read: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."