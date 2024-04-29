Skip to main contentSkip to footer
London mayoral candidate Natalie Campbell's surprising link to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
London mayoral candidate Natalie Campbell's surprising link to Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan

The social entrepreneur and broadcaster has ties to The Royal Foundation

2 minutes ago
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
London is preparing to vote for its next mayor this week, with the outcome expected to be announced on Saturday 4 May.

One of this year's hopefuls is independent candidate Natalie Campbell, an author, broadcaster, social entrepreneur, and more recently, Chancellor of The University of Westminster. 

In her day job, she's the co-CEO of Belu Water, a sustainable drinks company that, to date, has given £5.4m to the charity WaterAid to bring clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene to the most vulnerable.

Zahira Ghaswala and Natalie Campbell of the Royal Foundation holds a copy of Together book© Getty
Natalie Campbell (right) worked on the launch of Meghan Markle's Together cookbook

But prior to taking up her role at Belu Water in March 2020, Natalie, a Harvard University graduate, actually worked for Prince William and Princess Kate's charity, The Royal Foundation, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's organisation, Sussex Royal.

In February 2018, Natalie was employed as Director of Insight and Innovation for The Royal Foundation for the "Fab Four" before the two couples split their households. When this happened, Natalie, a respected top aide, was poached by Harry and Meghan to work for them as the Founding Director of Sussex Royal.

Her time there was short-lived, however, as she took up her new position at Belu Water just seven months later.

Meghan and Princess Kate smiling on stage in 2018© Getty
Natalie worked for both Sussex Royal and The Royal Foundation

During her post with the royals, she worked alongside Meghan to launch her Together cookbook, which highlighted the work of the Hubb Kitchen, a support group that formed to provide fresh meals for those affected by the Grenfell fire tragedy. 

Speaking about the Together project, she told the Evening Standard: "That was really personal for me. I was there standing under Grenfell as it was burning. My brother was a teacher at the school."

Confirming her move in January 2020, Natalie said in a statement: "It is a career highlight to be joining Belu at such an exciting time for the business and the social enterprise movement more broadly.

"I have been an admirer from afar for the last ten years; leading Belu into the next ten – continuing purposeful growth and changing lives as a result – is a privilege and an honour. The world needs more businesses that put the environment, human rights and sustainable practice at the core of their values and operations. I can't wait to get started."

Prince Harry in red jacket and Meghan in red caped dress© Getty
The Sussexes pictured during their 2020 'farewell' tour of the UK

Natalie's departure came at a time when Harry and Meghan had temporarily relocated to Canada, before quitting their royal roles and eventually settling in the US. The Sussexes faced a number of team losses in the lead-up to their relocation, namely from members of their communication staff, Meghan's deputy private secretary and PA, the couple's private secretary, a bodyguard, and two nannies.

In her London mayoral manifesto, Natalie has pledged to create 40,000 affordable homes, not just to buy, but also to rent. She is also determined to end youth homelessness. Among her other pledges are to continue the free school meals programme and to extend free bus travel to those under 22.

