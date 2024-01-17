Prince Harry seen for the first time since debate over Princess Lilibet's name

The Duke of Sussex has been pictured for the first time since revelations about his daughter's name emerged in a new royal book.

In pictures published by Mail Online, Prince Harry, 39, was seen leaving a workout session at a Santa Barbara gym on Tuesday.

The father-of-two made a low-key appearance in a black padded jacket, matching shorts, trainers and a blue beanie hat as he enjoyed a jog.

His gold wedding band could be seen on his left hand while he held his phone in the other.

Harry's outing comes just days after excerpts from Robert Hardman's new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, claim that a member of staff reported that Queen Elizabeth II was "as angry as I'd ever see her" after Prince Harry and Meghan publicly stated that she was "supportive" of their decision to use her childhood name for their daughter Lilibet, born in June 2021.

The BBC later reported that a Palace source said the late Queen was not asked by the Sussexes whether they could use Lilibet.

But the couple's lawyers fired off legal letters to the broadcaster and other publishers, saying the claim was false and defamatory.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan insisted at the time that the Duke spoke to his grandmother in advance and would not have used the name had the monarch not been supportive.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet was named after Queen Elizabeth's childhood nickname

Lilibet was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Her grandfather King George V would affectionately call her Lilibet imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth. The sweet nickname stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.

© Netflix The Sussexes reside in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Other revelations in the book, which is being serialised in The Daily Mail and is out on Thursday, also include Princess Anne responding to claims that she had blocked Harry's view with her hat at King Charles' coronation on purpose.

© Getty Harry was seated directly behind his aunt Princess Anne at the coronation

Robert Hardman writes: "'The hat was an interesting question,' the Princess recalled later. 'I said: 'Are you sure you want me to keep the hat on? Because it's quite a decent-sized hat.' And the answer was yes. There you go. Not my choice."

Harry is set to receive an award at the Living Legends of Aviation gala in Los Angeles on Friday. The awards honour those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.

The Duke undertook flying missions in the US, UK and Australia, as well as two tours of Afghanistan during his ten-year career in the British Army.