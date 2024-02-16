A Right Royal Upbringing: inside the royal family's difficult childhood and how it has affected them throughout the years

A Right Royal Podcast is back with its latest episode, where it has been a very busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked fans earlier this week when they launched their new website, sussex.com, which is something of an umbrella website for all of their latest endeavours, including the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions and their extra projects.

But why have they opted for their royal title of ‘Sussex’ as the main subject of the website, and why was this a controversial choice? What is the decision behind the timing of the new restructure? Is the move towards their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a sign that they are aligning themselves with the royal family? Or does this new website simply mark a whole new chapter?

LISTEN: All about the Sussexes new website and Charles' relationship with his children

We’re joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash who answers all of our burning questions, and opens up about her thoughts about why the royal couple have decided to launch their new website now, and what it means for the very busy year ahead - particularly in the lead-up to the Invictus first ever winter games!

© Getty Harry and Meghan recently launched their new site

Emily and podcast host Emmy Griffiths are also joined by Majesty magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and royal author Ingrid Seward to discuss her new book, My Mother and I, which delves into the relationship between the late monarch and her son - and is full of memorable anecdotes from the Charles’ childhood as well as a serious look into the pair’s complex relationship, and how it changed over the years.

© Getty Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace

During the chat, we discuss generational trauma and how Prince Harry and Prince William have taken a different, more publicly affectionate tact with their children, as well as Charles’ relationship now with his grandchildren, George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet.