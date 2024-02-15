Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for second day of Canada trip - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their visit in Canada and the couple are expected to meet more competitors and coaches on day two.

The three-day trip comes amid a busy week for Prince Harry and Meghan. On Monday, they launched their new Sussex.com website, a "one stop shop" for all their activities.

It was also confirmed that Meghan has signed a new deal with Lemonada Media to record a new podcast show. It comes after the Sussexes' deal with Spotify ended last summer after one season of Meghan's show Archetypes.

Catch up on what has happened so far on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Canada trip.

What happened on day one?

The first day saw Harry try sit-skiing at Olympic Station in Whistler as Meghan cheered her husband on. The Sussexes later toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

HELLO!'s Rebecca Lewis has shared her experience of being with the Duke and Duchess on a snowy mountain side in Whistler village, and how they spent time engaging with the different competitors.

Ivan Morera, a team US athlete, told HELLO!: "I believe Prince Harry understands the military personnel very well, because of his experience in Afghanistan and his willingness to put his life on the line for his country."

On Friday, Harry is expected to give a speech in which he is likely to talk about the founding principles of the Games.

When did Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games?

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 - an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate.

It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.