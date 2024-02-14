Meghan Markle defends new Sussex website in rare statement

The Duchess of Sussex has defended the relaunch of her and Prince Harry's website.

Meghan and Harry unveiled Sussex.com on Monday, but their decision, including the use of their Coat of Arms has been met with criticism.

The statement appeared as a testimonial on Article's website, with Meghan saying: "There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.

"They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan."

As well as designing Harry and Meghan's website and their pages for The Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, Article are the company behind Meghan's now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

HELLO! understands that the website is being operated by the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as a "one-stop shop" for all their activities.

As well as linking to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, the site links back to the controversial Sussex Royal website that Harry and Meghan set up to announce their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020.

© Madebyarticle.com Meghan left the comment on madebyarticle.com

HELLO! understands the site is linked to Sussex.com as a cultural and historical reference and separate to the new website.

The site will also share news about the couple's work. On Tuesday it was announced that the Duchess had signed a deal with Lemonada Media to launch a new podcast series.

Sussex.com features the couple's Coat of Arms

The Sussexes' deal with streaming giant Spotify ended last summer after one series of Meghan's audio show, Archetypes.

Meghan's statement about Sussex.com comes hours after she and Harry touched down in Vancouver to begin their three-day visit to Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.