World exclusive: Princess Martha Louise of Norway marries shaman Durek Verrett – see first photo

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett are officially married.

In a world exclusive, HELLO! and HOLA! can share the first photograph of the couple following their wedding ceremony at the Hotel Union in Geiranger.

Märtha Louise tied the knot with Californian shaman Durek in front of 350 guests, including close friends and family on Saturday afternoon, with proceedings led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte.

The bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and her brother, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, were among the royal guests to witness the couple's union, as well as Märtha Louise's three daughters - Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.

The blushing bride, 52, looked beautiful in a bespoke ivory wedding dress which she paired with King Olav's Gift Tiara, given to Märtha Louise on her 18th birthday.

Proud groom Durek, 49, sported a black tuxedo and trousers with a gold cummerbund and tie knot, in a nod to 1700s court dress. The couple's monograms were embroidered on the tuxedo jacket, also in gold.

In the first official photograph, taken moments after the couple officially became husband and wife, the newlyweds beamed from ear to ear.

Märtha Louise and Durek are married

As well as their family and friends, Märtha Louise and Durek were supported by their bridesmaids and groomsmen. Speaking after the ceremony the couple were elated: "Our love has triumphed against all odds and will last forever," said Märtha Louise.

Durek added: “Love transcends all things because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs everything.”

After exchanging vows, the newlyweds prepared to enjoy a wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel, surrounded by their loved ones.

WATCH: Martha Louise and Durek open up ahead of wedding

Ahead of the wedding, spiritual healer Durek told HELLO! about the importance of their wedding day.

"It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God," he added. "Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."

Märtha Louise and Durek, who first confirmed their romance in May 2019, shared news of their engagement in June 2022, with Durek popping the question with a diamond and emerald ring.

Pre-wedding celebrations

Festivities began on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

On Friday, the wedding party and their guests enjoyed a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village, taking in the sights of the Seven Sisters, the Suitor and the Bridal Veil waterfalls.

A pre-wedding salsa party also took place on the eve of the wedding at Hotel Union, with Durek previously expressing his love for music and dancing.

