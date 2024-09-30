Shaman Durek Verrett's 'Batman' interiors at marital home with Norway's Martha Louise

After newly-married Durek Verrett and Princess Martha Louise of Norway described themselves as "twin flames", it comes as no surprise that their taste in interiors is very similar.

The couple – who got married in a three-day celebration in Norway from 29 - 31 August – are decorating their marital home together, where they will likely be visited by Martha's three daughters Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16.

In an exclusive post-wedding interview with HELLO!, Durek explained that he is "like Batman" when it comes to his decorative tastes.

"We have similar tastes and enjoy finding items we both like. I prefer modern, clean lines and so does Durek, so we get along in that department," Martha began. The daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja's new husband added black and gold are two colours that he's drawn to – which was proven with his embroidered wedding tuxedo.

Durek revealed black and gold, which featured on his wedding tuxedo, are two key colours of his interior taste

"Have you ever seen Bruce Wayne’s Bat House? I’m like Batman in my taste, he has gold and black walls and a cool velvet sofa – I like things like that, too – bright colours that shift your mood. It’s a Scorpio vibe," he explained.

Two areas of the house that the sixth-generation shaman has his sights set on transforming in the future are the bathroom, where he wants more storage, and the garden, where he could grow his own produce.

Speaking about the former, Durek said: "We have a shared bathroom, but I need more shelving because I have more products than Märtha. I collect colognes, such as Guerlain and Tom Ford, and perfumes in vintage bottles."

He continued: "And I can’t wait to build a greenhouse. I created a garden community living in LA, and everyone would grow fruit and veg and share their produce. I showed people how to compost. Gardening is good for anxiety and stress."

Durek's relocation

Durek relocated to Norway ahead of their wedding, which took place in Geiranger

The couple met through mutual friend and Hollywood health and wellness guru Millana Snow in 2018. They had a "platonic friendship" for months before things turned romantic, with the couple exchanging poems and meeting up during their travels to New York and London.

However, they were involved in a long-distance relationship until shortly before their wedding when Durek relocated to Norway, describing their time apart as very emotional.

The shaman and Queen Sonja's daughter exchanged vows at Hotel Union

"When I was away from her, I would get her in moments and then she'd leave and I'd cry and get back to doing what I do. For me, what gets me is that I get to wake up every day to this beautiful woman," he said during an appearance on Martha Louise's podcast Heartsmart Conversations.

Sharing an insight into his tranquil new life with Crown Prince Haakon's sister after his move, Durek posted photos of a boat trip and detailed his "new level of bliss."

Durek opened up about finding "bliss" in Norway

He penned: "Living in Norway has unlocked a new level of bliss, darlings! Picture this: cruising the stunning fjords with your beloved @iam_marthalouise and friends @toregrimstad @wambui73 @drmariannevestnes, the sun kissing your face, and a spread of delicious food and drinks at your fingertips.

"If you ever visit, hopping on a boat is a must! Life sparkles when shared with soulful, uplifting people — no time for complainers or gossipers here. Remember, tribe, the secret sauce to a fab life is all about those good vibes and good company!"

