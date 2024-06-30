Prince William posts personal message and details 'emotional rollercoaster' following England's win against Slovakia

The Prince of Wales has penned a heartfelt message to England's 2024 Euro squad. Following Sunday night's game, which saw the team win 2-0 against Slovakia, the royal took to Instagram. "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @england! Quarter finals here we come! W," he penned on the platform.

Prince William, a passionate football fan and the President of the Football Association has been a pillar of support to the Three Lions in recent weeks.

After England captain, Harry Kane, and his squad ended on a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday 20 June, William headed to the team's dressing room for a pep talk.

Reflecting on the royal's visit, Midfielder Adam Wharton said: "He was just trying to keep us all positive. He was saying it's not the end of the world."

"We were thinking 'We're still top of the group, we didn't lose, we got a draw, we've just got to reflect on the game, see how we can get better and look forward to the next game.' That's all you can do in tournament football."

The future king, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men's squad before the team had left for the tournament, making a surprise visit to St George's Park, England's national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

William had made the trip solo as the Princess of Wales continues with her cancer treatment. The couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were also unable to join him on a school night.

"Guys, I was thinking on the way here, what could I say that could help?" William said upon arrival.

"I was on the school run with the children and I said, 'what should I say to the England team?'. The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you would normally eat. I then had visions of you all running around with massive tummies and stitches on the pitch. Maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt.

"The biggest thing I've learned from coming and seeing you guys over the years, every England dressing room I've been into - the togetherness," he continued.

"What Gareth has instilled in you over the years, I really feel you're a unit, you fight for each other, you play for each other, and you really care about putting that shirt on. I just want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here that you go out there, give it your all, play for your shirt, play for each other, play for your country because everyone is behind you and really care about what you're going to do."