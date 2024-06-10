Prince William reveals cheeky advice Prince Louis shared with him on school run

The Prince of Wales had some very important advice from his youngest son Prince Louis to deliver to the England football team on Monday morning.

The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the FA, visited the England men's football team to wish them good luck ahead of the UEFA European Football Championship, sharing advice from Prince Louis to "eat twice the amount" during the tournament Watch the video below...

WATCH: Prince William reveals funny advice from Prince Louis during school run

Travelling to St George's Park, the national football centre in Burton upon Trent, Prince William met the squad and spoke with coach Gareth Southgate ahead of their first match against Serbia on Sunday.

"I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, 'What shall I say to the England team today?'" he said. "The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

"So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt."

© Getty Prince William shared some funny advice from Prince Louis

He presented shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and heard from their coach about their preparations for the tournament.

England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, will first face Serbia in Germany on Sunday night.

© Alamy The Prince of Wales speaks with England manager Gareth Southgate during a visit to St George's Park

The heir to the throne is an avid football fan, and along with his eldest son Prince George has been seen at various football matches over the years.

Last month, Prince William was spotted in the crowd as his favourite team, Birmingham-based club Aston Villa, took on Greek team Olympiacos F.C.

In April, the royal dad took Prince George, ten, to watch their beloved Aston Villa win against Lille OSC during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final match.

© Alamy Jill Scott, Prince William, Ollie Watkins and Harry Kane seen talking ahead of EUROS 2024

Prince William has always been open about his appreciation for the sport. During a previous chat with footballers Harry Kane and Declan Rice, the Prince revealed that he has football to thank for some of his closest friends, telling the sportsmen that he has "a lot of friends" he met through playing football in his youth.

"Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity," he continued.

© Getty Prince George and Prince William are big football fans

Princess Kate's husband continued that playing huge games of football are some of his fondest memories from childhood. He recalled playing four simultaneous games of football with his entire set at school – around 60 pupils – using multiple balls.

"The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other, I loved it," he recalled. "I was a defender, I was stuck at the back and told to just tackle."